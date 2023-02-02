A cyclist has died following a collision with a vehicle on a Highland road.

The crash, involving a Dacia Sandero car and a 59-year-old female cyclist, took place around 12.50pm on Monday on Mains of Bunachton in Inverness-shire.

The cyclist was taken to hospital where she passed away on Tuesday.

Police have named the deceased as Jane Davey from Inverness-shire.

READ MORE: Building fire closes part of Great Western Road in Glasgow

Enquiries are ongoing, with police keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Road Policing Sergeant Calum MacAulay said: “Our thoughts are with Jane’s family and friends at this difficult time and our enquiries continue into the crash.

“Despite happening in a rural location, we’d ask anyone with relevant dash-cam footage, or who saw what happened, to get in contact with officers.”

Those with information should contact 101 and quote incident number 1416 of 30 January 2023.