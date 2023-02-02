A man has been arrested after a train hit a car on a level crossing.

The 12.36pm Scotrail service from Elgin to Inverness smashed into a vehicle at the Lower Cullernie level crossing on Tuesday at 1.36pm.

No one was injured but ScotRail services between Inverness and Aberdeen were subject to delays and alterations.

British Transport Police attended the scene to investigate and the force has now confirmed a man was arrested.

A spokesperson said: “A 49-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been charged.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail’s head of customer operations, said: “We’re sorry to customers who experienced disruption to their journey as a result of this incident, where thankfully no-one was injured.

“I take this opportunity to remind people to be vigilant, remain alert, and always follow the rules when crossing the tracks.”