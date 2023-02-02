Emergency services are currently dealing with a 'major' incident near Glasgow city centre.

The incident has taken place at the junction of St Vincent Street and Newton Street.

Glasgow City Council's traffic management department (TRAFFCOM) said that police have closed several roads in order to deal with the incident.

Police confirmed to The Herald that they received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian around 7.40pm on Thursday.

Officers are currently in attendance at a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on St Vincent Street, Glasgow which was reported around 7.40pm.



Road users are being advised to avoid the area if possible.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian on St Vincent Street, Glasgow, around 7.40pm on Thursday, 2 February, 2023.

“Emergency services are currently in attendance and a number of road closures are in place.”

The following roads are currently closed off to vehicles:

- St Vincent Street(Eastbound) between Elderslie Street and Elmbank Street.

- St Vincent Street(Westbound) between Elmbank Street and Elderslie Street.

- Newton Street(Southbound) between Bath Street and St Vincent Street.