VERY occasionally a property comes onto the market that warrants a five-star rating and prompts love at first sight for the whole package – location, architectural style, interior design, character and history.
Abbey Cottage is one of Scotland’s hidden property gems. Tucked away behind a high stone wall and backing onto the magnificent ancient 12th Century Abbey walls in the heart of St Andrews, the B-listed house dates from 1781. With a subsequent extension added, it has been comprehensively refurbished and remodelled to an exceptionally high standard in recent times.
As a result, the accommodation spans more than 2,600sq ft over two levels, making Abbey Cottage an impressive blend of character and style liberally peppered with period and contemporary features, such as a circular dining room and gothic wing.
The main entrance hallway leads to the heart of the home – a wonderfully spacious open plan kitchen/dining/family space, incorporating a modern fitted kitchen (with range cooker and island unit) and multi-fuel stove.
At the other end of the hall is the circular formal dining room, large bedroom with en suite four-piece bathroom (also accessible from the hall), a further bedroom, and cloakroom.
This quirky home has two staircases – the main staircase gives access to a wonderfully spacious bay-windowed living room with fireplace and double doors at one end which open into a large home office/library.
The first floor also houses the principal bedroom suite, which includes a walk-in wardrobe and en suite bathroom. A back staircase provides exclusive access to the remaining fourth bedroom, which has a dormer window, built-in storage and en suite shower room.
Abbey Cottage benefits from a private and secluded setting within a beautiful garden enclosed by high stone walls, which incorporates ample parking, lawns, sheltered seating areas, planted areas, mature trees and shrubs. A modern Shepherd’s Hut may be available to purchase by separate negotiation – there is also a detached garage.
Renowned worldwide as the ‘home of golf’, St Andrews offers an eclectic mix of amenities and facilities and Abbey Cottage is close to the town’s cosmopolitan shopping area. It is also only a few minutes’ walk from the ancient historic ruins of both St Andrews Cathedral and the castle, the picturesque harbour, and East Sands beach.
Offers over £1.8 million are invited by Rettie’s local office in St Andrews.
