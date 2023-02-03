A WOMAN has died after being hit by a car in Glasgow city centre.

We previously reported that emergency services were dealing with a "major car crash" at St Vincent Street last night.

Police have since revealed that a woman pedestrian died at the scene, but are not releasing details of her age at this time.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, which took place at 7.40pm.

One driver, aged 28, was arrested and released pending further enquiries.

Several roads were closed for several hours whilst cops investigated, but have since re-opened.

Read More: Emergency services dealing with 'major incident' in Glasgow

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 7.40pm on Thursday, February 2, 2023, officers received a report of a crash involving two vehicles and a pedestrian on St Vincent Street, Glasgow.

“Emergency services attended but the female pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The driver of one of the vehicles, a 28-year-old woman, was arrested in connection with the incident and released pending further enquiries.

“The road was closed while crash investigations were carried out and reopened around 3.15am.”