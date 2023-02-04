After a bruising season just two teams remain in the hunt for the biggest prize in American sport.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles square off in Super Bowl LVII (that’s 57 for those who don’t speak Roman numerals) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale Arizona.
The two teams go in with identical records (14-3) in the regular season, with AFC champion Kansas City looking to win a second Vince Lombardi trophy with superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes, while Philly will hope Jalen Hurts can lead them to a first title since the 2017 season.
Both signal-callers will be battling through injury in pursuit of glory, Mahomes hobbling on a sprained ankle as his side beat the Cincinatti Bengals by a field goal in the AFC Championship game, while Hurts isn’t quite at full strength after a shoulder injury.
Despite the awkward scheduling times for viewers on the other side of the pond, the NFL has experienced huge growth in the UK in recent years – over four million tuned into last year’s Super Bowl on BBC and Sky.
It’s also common for pubs and bars to get late licenses to host the game, and here are some of the best across Scotland.
Record Factory, Glasgow
Billing itself as Glasgow’s biggest Super Bowl party, the Record Factory in Glasgow’s West End will be showing the full game on HD TVs and serving up American-style snacks until late. Tickets cost £5 for general admission but you’ll have to email the venue if you want to secure a table.
Topgolf, Rutherglen
Topgolf will show the first late-night sports event at its new venue in Rutherglen.
Guests can purchase a package, which gives them access to their own bay, for the duration of the game where they can play as much Topgolf as they like. Each bay features a HDTV with live commentary ensuring fans can enjoy the Big Game as they play, or they can move to the bar or lower lounge where they can take in the action on Topgolf’s large HDTV screens, where they won’t miss a moment. Each bay will be served delicious chicken wings and nachos and also have access to a fully-licensed late-night bar.
Malones Edinburgh
Irish bar Malones in Edinburgh will be hosting a Super Bowl extravaganza from 8pm, with tickets priced at £5 and unreserved tables allocated on a first-come first-served basis. However, you can book a table by emailing the venue.
The Bobbin, Aberdeen
Not only is Aberdonian sports bar The Bobbin showing the match live, you won’t even need to leave your seat for refreshments. They’ll be selling five-litre Brewdog kegs which guests can pour at the table, meaning you don’t have to miss a single down.
The Braes, Dundee
It’s the same story for The Braes in Dundee, which is also owned by Stonegate Group, and will be showing the match on Sunday.
Mercat Grill, Whitecraig, East Lothian
The Mercat Grill faced an almighty battle to be allowed to show Super Bowl LVII. The pub applied to extend its licensing hours to 4am but Police Scotland objected, insisting one of the world’s most-watched annual sporting contests wasn’t a “special event”. However, the licensing board unanimously approved the application. For £25 you get your ticket, plus a hearty meal and wine.
Dropkick Murphys, Edinburgh
This viewing party doubles as a fundraiser for the Edinburgh Wolves American football team, who play in the top tier of the UK league system. Guests get beer and pizza on arrival, with tickets priced at £11.25 and food served until late.
