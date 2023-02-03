Fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died at the age of 88, it has been announced.

Rabanne, whose real name was Francisco Rabaneda Cuervo, founded the renowned fashion house named after him in 1966.

Alongside French designers Pierre Cardin and Andre Courreges, he helped upset the status quo of Paris fashion of the time, earning him the moniker of “enfant terrible”.

A statement on his official Instagram account said: “The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88.

“Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration.

“We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities.”

His designs have been worn by global stars throughout the years including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Blackpink.

The fashion house also had commercial success with his range of perfumes, and his debut fragrance, Calandre, is still available today.

Lady Million, with its eye-catching gold-capped bottle, remains a best-seller and widely available.