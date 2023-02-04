PROBABLY the biggest problem facing Scotland is the low birthrate. How much time has been spent by our Government or our media on this? Very little, and yet we can spend a lot of time discussing the transgender issue, which has little to do with most of our lives. It is important to the small number of people who are in this category, but not the majority.

At the present level of births and with the number of people of working age not working, there will be enormous pressures on the workers in the future. I know there are many activities which will be computerised in the years to come, but the jobs which cannot be will be under great pressure. Where will we get the healthcare workers, the firefighters, the bin men and all the other workers who cannot be replaced by computers? These jobs must be given a higher status.

The Government must put this at the very top of their agenda. It must incentivise having children by making it financially viable for women to have children. There should be rules that ensure that women do not lose out on promotion because they have had breaks in their working lives to have children. A proportion of top jobs should be reserved for women who have had children. Child allowances should be at a level which incentivise women to have children.

Some of these things sound a big change from current culture, but unless they are implemented now it will be too late. We cannot rely on bringing in people from poorer countries to do these jobs. There soon will not be any poorer countries!

Jim McAdam, Maidens.

TERMINAL DILEMMA FOR THE FM

NICOLA Sturgeon is trapped in a dilemma that appears terminal. She must confront two major issues. The first is that gender self-recognition has become more unpopular, mainly because of the recent furore over Isla Bryson. It has been reported that under Scots law, only those with male genitalia can commit rape. If Bryson has male genitalia then, clearly, he is a man and is able to commit rape again.

Second, Ms Sturgeon has already announced that, on leaving politics, she will champion women, and women’s rights. If that is still her ambition, and her post-political ambition, then she has to protect Bryson – and all other self-declared "women" – and natural women against people like Bryson. The irony is almost painful. Whether Ms Sturgeon has realised that her declarations have caught up with her remains to be seen.

Albert Halliday, Newton Mearns.

GRR BILL HAS LED TO FIASCO

SO the First Minister has finally realised that Adam Graham/Isla Bryson is not a genuine transgender person ("Sturgeon admits double rapist is ‘almost certainly’ not truly transgender", The Herald, February 3). What most of the country could see from the moment his image appeared on the media was that this double rapist while waiting for his day in court decided to try going down the transgender route.

Very clever of him, he saw the opportunity to cash in on the current gender debate. However, the purchase of a blonde wig, talon nails and the employment of nothing but pink accessories do not a genuine woman make.

I’m afraid this case shines a light on the ridiculous fiasco the Gender Recognition Reform Bill has caused.

Celia Judge, Ayr.

SENSITIVE HANDLING OF ABORTION TOPIC

I WONDER if Gemma Clark has sat through a presentation by the Society for the Protection of Unborn children (SPUC), because she does not detail which of the biological facts presented are misinformation ("Push for school resources ‘debunking abortion misinformation’ to be considered", The Herald, February 2).

The topic of abortion by the SPUC is not presented in isolation, but is delivered appropriately along with awareness of sexually-transmitted diseases and consequences of the surgical or medical procedure of abortion. The emotional, physical and mental considerations are also discussed. That means that pupils are given space to evaluate what abortion really entails and make an informed choice. That is truly pro-choice; learning about the development of the baby and about abortion.

In fairness to Ms Clark, she does state that a "group like that" (the SPUC) "can" spread dangerous misinformation and not "does". Any group "can" spread information. Perhaps Ms Clark cannot be emphatic that the SPUC does spread misinformation because she cannot enlarge upon what this "dangerous information" could be.

The SPUC is careful to not judge, but recognises that a crisis pregnancy should not result in accepting that abortion is the only option considered. If the Scottish Parliament does intend to present an education resource about abortion, then I would hope it would be made public so that we can evaluate if it is misinformation.

I am sure the SPUC would be delighted to share all its "misinformation" publicly.

Irene Munro, Conon Bridge.

PROBLEMS IN PRIMARY SCHOOLS TOO

RE “toxic positivity" in schools ("Worried teachers say ‘toxic positivity' leads to bullying and fails pupils", The Herald, February 2), I believe that problems exist in the primary sector as well.

A relative works in a primary school in Dumfries and Galloway where incidents of violence are a daily occurrence. These have been carried out by a very small number of pupils. Clearly the head teacher has failed to take appropriate action and the education authority has failed to intervene effectively. To say that all behaviour is a form of communication does not mean that there should be no negative consequences for extreme misbehaviour. Sometimes the mainstream school environment is not the best place for a small minority of pupils and the local authority knows that. It needs to finance specialist units rather than move children from school to school.

The consequences of not taking the appropriate action are very serious. Violence becomes the norm with many children regularly witnessing assaults, threats and verbal abuse and the destruction of property. Children who are persistently violent at school obviously require specialist help. Those children who require support for their learning in a mainstream setting are being deprived of this as support is prioritised for those who are violent. Staff in the school bear the brunt of the attacks from this small group of pupils. There are no winners here.

How is it that other council workplaces have signs up that say abuse of staff will not be tolerated? Yet in this school verbal abuse, threats, harassment, the destruction of property and violent attacks are a regular occurrence despite being reported. I believe that this is not the only school experiencing these issues.

The Scottish Government and Dumfries and Galloway Education Authority may say that the safety of staff and pupils is paramount. It is certainly not the case in this school.

J Baillie, Dumfries.

• I NOTE your front-page story on Thursday on the the state of education in our schools. We read that violence is being "normalised" in schools. We also read that school bullying and difficult pupil behaviour have become well established today. It is certainly a sombre state of affairs.

We also learn from your front page of the same day that Glasgow is getting closer to honouring Nelson Mandela ("Mandela statue plan for city takes a step closer", The Herald, February 2). Mandela once observed that "education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world". With the problems in education today referred to above and the deep dissatisfaction evidenced by strikes, it is to be hoped that our teachers will not lose sight of their abilities to explain, to demonstrate and to inspire. Our country needs them to continue to be so motivated.

Ian W Thomson, Lenzie.

DELILAH AND A STRANGE WORLD

WHAT a strange world we live in today. We get upset and demand that statues are torn down because of their tenuous links to slavery and yet pass over current abuses with but a passing glance. Now, Welsh Rugby is on a crusade (hopefully not to divert attention from their current problems off the pitch) to ban Tom Jones’s Delilah, because of association with violence against women ("Wales rugby choirs banned from signing ‘Delilah’ at Principality Stadium", heraldscotland, February 1).

I dare to suggest that those lustily singing are more engaged with the gladiatorial action on the pitch and a passion for their country than harbouring any thoughts of malice other than might be inflicted on their opponents. Any violent thoughts are left behind at the end of the match as they celebrate or commiserate together in a local hostelry. At the same time, there appears no similar righteous outburst of horror against the violent games played by our children, who handle violence, horror and enmity on a daily basis on their screens.

The old-fashioned playing with cars or dolls might now be seen as somehow derogatory but it engendered a spirit of respect, care and admiration and not hatred and harm. Sadly our present-day society has chosen to depart from a focus on being creatures of our Creator to being self-centred individuals where success and empire-building are the main criteria, and individual assassination through social media and old-fashioned gossip is rampant to the harm and detriment of many who live with the outcome long after the perpetrators have moved on to fresh areas of character destruction.

Equally dangerous: I suggest that soon no decent, sane individual, with a talent and will to serve, will stick their head above the parapet and expose themselves and their families to revelations of every foible in their past to offer themselves for public office and seek solutions to our problems. Now we seem to be content to talk about "challenges", "setting up investigatory committees", and throwing millions of pounds at any problems without any suggestion of how the money might solve the issue.

James Watson, Dunbar.

What effect could the violence in the BBC’s Happy Valley have on teenage viewers? (Image: BBC/PA)

HAPPY VALLEY HEALTH WARNING

I AM not averse to a bit of violence on TV drama, and having watched Series 1 and 2 of Happy Valley, I am thoroughly enjoying the impressive and tightly-scripted Series 3.

However, to add to John Milne’s comment (Letters, February 3), I do admit to having reservations on the effect of the extreme violence viewed by teenage viewers where a character is smashed to the ground, kicked and beaten bloody, and appears fit and well the next day.

Real life ain’t like that.

R Russell Smith, Largs.

