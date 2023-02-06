SURELY it is to be welcomed that Neale Hanvey of the Alba party has significantly raised the standard of debate, and the tone of that debate, at Westminster, during the introduction of his Self Determination Bill, as reported by you ("Alba MP tables Indyref2 Bill in the Commons to allow vote every seven years", The Herald February 2).

I watched the television broadcast of him doing it and am pleased to note there was none of the usual mud-slinging and political point-scoring that we often get. Instead, there was a calm and well-reasoned argument in favour of Scotland, as a nation, being granted the right to self-determination.

Mr Hanvey based his argument on various aspects including Scotland’s Claim of Right, which is protected within the Treaty of Union; the fact that in Scotland the people are sovereign over parliament – unlike England where the Monarch is sovereign over Parliament, and it is sovereign over the people; and statements made by prominent politicians of the past including Margaret Thatcher, John Major and the “Grand Old Man” himself, William Ewart Gladstone, who, in 1889 stated: “I am to suppose a case in which Scotland, unanimously, or by a clearly prepondering voice, were to make the demand on the United Parliament to be treated not only on the same principle, but in the same manner, as Ireland, I could not deny Scotland to urge such a claim.”

Of course, at that time Ireland was still a “complete entity” although today it is divided. Nevertheless, there is some merit in Mr Hanvey’s argument because the Good Friday Agreement, over which there has been much furore recently, contains a section that allows Northern Ireland to hold a referendum on whether or not it should rejoin Eire, every seven years, subject to the desire of the people.

Scotland is deprived of that democratic possibility and must instead pick up its begging bowl and ask Westminster, just like a little child and without the dignity of a nation, without any possibility of it ever being granted. This bill, without supporting either outcome of such a referendum, would insert that possibility into Scottish democracy.

Surely, it is a failing in Westminster democracy when one part of the United Kingdom is allowed that procedure while another, significantly larger, part is denied it, even though the Smith Commission, which followed the last referendum and was signed and agreed by all political parties, stated that there was nothing in that agreement that prevented Scotland from holding another referendum in future.

Charlie Kerr, Glenrothes

Indyref would be just a snapshot

A COMMON theme runs through the response to my recent letter (February 2) and others from some of your regular nationalist correspondents: John Jamieson (Letters, February 3) refers to "corrupting one of the fundamental laws of democracy to ensure one side cannot win", David Bruce refers to opponents of independence "seeking to change long-established rules to reduce their risk of losing", while GR Weir sarcastically refers to a "Russell Quorum" of 66%, being "constitutionally anomalous", applying "only to Scotland".

The fact of course is that the UK has no tradition of taking decisions by means of referenda. There have only been a handful, not all of them being decided on a simple majority basis. The rules applicable to the two most recent (and significant) referenda, that of 2014 and 2016, were largely set (or in the case of 2014, conceded) by one man, David Cameron. Has this insouciant and discredited politician been responsible for setting a binding precedent?

An independence referendum is in an entirely different league from normal parliamentary elections, being existential and irreversible. A vote on a particular day represents a snapshot of opinion and can be unduly influenced by matters temporarily in the news. Surely reasonable supporters of independence can see that success on the day on the basis of the support of a minority of the Scottish electorate would by no means represent "the settled will of the Scottish people", and could never lead to a Scotland "at ease with itself"?

Separately, Mr Jamieson invites me to open my eyes to the "current economic difficulty .. our resource-rich ... little country is experiencing". Aside from the fact that we don't own a lot of these resources (and the grossly incompetent way in which the Scottish Government auctioned off plots of our seabed for a song does not exactly fill one with confidence), may I in turn ask him to open his eyes and recognise that in addition to Brexit, the massive costs associated with the Covid crisis, the war in Ukraine and the energy crisis might have had something to do with this?

I might add that if the Yes vote had succeeded in 2014 and it had thereafter taken two or three years to establish a separate country, Scotland would still have been using the pound by the time the Covid crisis hit. The consequence? Hundreds if not thousands of Scottish businesses going to the wall, since furlough payments financed by quantitative easing would not have been possible. Then Mr Jamieson's eyes would really have been opened.

Finally, we live on a small island with a shared language, history and culture. GR Weir refers to Scotland reverting to its "natural status as a sovereign, independent nation". We have been united for 316 years. In contrast, Germany and Italy for example have only been united since the late 19th century. Is their "natural status" the dozens of kingdoms and principalities that hitherto made up their countries?

Robert Murray, Glasgow

Let's follow Sturgeon's line

GR Weir makes a suggestion that is both tempting and flattering – that in a vote on major constitutional change, the requirement that the proposition should command a majority of all those entitled to vote might be named after me (the "Russell Quorum"). However, we should also consider that there are other ways of ensuring that such a change is what we really want.

These include a double majority (meaning that a majority of parts of the country should agree the proposition) and a second confirmatory vote when the terms of (in this case) independence are known. The choice between these might be put to the Scottish Government's Citizens Assembly, although we have not heard much about it recently.

Whichever is chosen might be known as the Sturgeon System, as both of these were mooted by the First Minister herself for Brexit. As a bonus for her, she might be able to claim it a positive legacy for Scotland – something that is highly likely to elude her otherwise.

Peter A Russell, Glasgow

The Brexit conundrum

WILLIE Maclean (Letters, February 2) is quite wrong. Had Scotland voted to leave the UK in 2014, it would also have left the EU on the very same day, March 26, 2016, according to the former First Minister, and would then have had to begin the by-no-means-straightforward negotiations for EU membership in its own right.

Meanwhile, assuming the remainder of the UK still went ahead with a referendum just three months later, and considering the chaos of Brexit, it is even possible that, having seen Scotland's plight being outwith both unions, voters in England and Wales might have thought better of voting to leave the EU at all.

Now that would have been a turn-up for the books.

Jane Ann Liston, St Andrews

Interpreting the turnout

ROBERT Murray (Letters, February 2) argues that a referendum vote of 50% + 1 in favour of independence where turnout was 63.5% means that independence would occur as “a result of the votes cast by 32% of the Scottish electorate”.

While the arithmetic is correct, I would argue that the interpretation is wrong. The majority (I accept not all) of the 36.5% who did not vote have either actively or through indifference, chosen not to vote – effectively abstaining. We do not know their political leaning or preferences, only that they have not voted. They may dislike the idea of independence, as I believe Mr Murray implies, but equally they may be quite happy to see an independent Scotland. They have chosen not to vote – they have to live with consequences, whatever the result.

Alastair Clark, Stranraer

Fair play on meter tariffs

THE present concern about fitting pre-payment meters perhaps raises a more fundamental issue. Surely it would be correct for the energy companies to reduce the unit costs on these meters to match direct debit payments. There is no longer the question of additional collection costs to empty meters and all charges are collected up front. The only "loss" to the energy companies is that they don’t have the ability to build up big account credits as they do with direct debits.

So come on – change the charging structure and give poorer families a favourable unit rate for gas and electricity.

James Watson, Dunbar

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.