THE call by Steve Micklewright of the charity Trees for Life for action to save Scotland’s ancient Caledonian pinewoods (“Future of prized native trees on a “knife-edge”, warns green charity”, The Herald, February 2) is easily answered: stop burning our moorlands, cull the deer and stop erecting mile upon mile of new deer fencing.

None of this requires the invention of some new technology to help climate change mitigation. It simply needs the application of basic ecological sense and a complete restructuring of the Scottish forestry grant system. The existing remnants of our native woodlands need to be expanded by natural regeneration, not planting. A naturally regenerated tree will capture far more carbon in its lifetime, for free, than a planted tree, which requires fossil fuel use in going from seed to sapling, causes soil carbon loss during planting into most soils and grows more slowly.

Future tree planting for carbon capture and timber production should be concentrated into the lowlands on soils already depleted in carbon due to repeated cultivation. In the hills all woodland expansion, whether by natural regeneration from existing remnants or through planting, should be achieved without any deer fencing. The millions of pounds of public money currently being wasted on paying landowners to erect deer fencing needs to be diverted to employing hundreds of deer stalkers, across the whole of Scotland, to cull the excessive populations of red deer in the hills and roe deer in our lowland woods.

Anyone who doubts this should take a walk through Brewdog’s expensive deer-fenced plantation near Aviemore where planted trees are expected to compete with vigorous naturally-regenerated trees, seeded by wind and animals from nearby native woodland. Why the Scottish Government is giving more than £1 million in forestry grant to BrewDog to undertake this absurd project remains a complete mystery.

Dave Morris, Kinross

What happens to Kirk ministers?

I WOULD like to expand on the information in Bill Cowan's letter (January 31) about closures of Church of Scotland buildings. The intention of the Mission Planning Groups is to oversee the amalgamation of several churches into "clusters". It can be the case that of five churches in a cluster only two buildings are left open.

Having attended one of these planning meetings I was shocked that only the disposal of physical properties and the merging of congregations were discussed. No official mention or guidance was given on the traumatic impact these proposals will have on ministers and their families. Ministers live in manses owned by the Church of Scotland. Many have young children of school age who are educated in the local area. What is to happen to these folk in tied homes? No-one could give a definitive answer.

Why are church members and elders not protesting about this and demanding a commitment to maintain the provision of housing for ministers who may no longer be working within their original parish, but are still employed in the cluster, or need accommodation while they seek another job? My guess would be members haven't spotted this elephant in the room as all responses required by Mission Planning Groups have focused on pounds and properties.

If this were happening to another workforce there would be a public outcry. What "Good News" is the Church of Scotland bringing to its own people?

Morag Waddell, Airdrie

What is Kirk's ideal scenario?

THERE have been several letters and articles recently regarding the so-called super-presbyteries of the Church of Scotland, and none more revealing than that from Professor John R Hume (Letters, January 30).

It would appear that those at 121 George Street and at local presbytery level are working to an "ideal" scenario in defining the operation of local churches in Scotland in a "one size fits all" basis.

It would be interesting to see what that "ideal" scenario would consist of from their perspective, as many seem to know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.

No doubt the top of the list would be modern adaptable premises, with low energy bills, closely followed with a nice suite of halls for organisations with modern toilet accommodation. Throw into the mix closeness to the populace and maybe a sizeable car park for those with a bit farther to travel (Sunday bus service anyone?).

This list is not exhaustive and can be enlarged depending on your locality, but it would be interesting to see how these thoughts might match up to the aspirations of the presbytery at large.

I came into the Church of Scotland from a Baptist background and find it strange in the restrictive nature of governance compared with the autonomy that Baptist churches enjoy. However, the warmth of welcome and style of worship enjoyed today goes far beyond the walls of any church building.

After all, the Victorians were not generous in their provision of comfort features and the churches did not suffer drastically as a result and maybe made us a little more stoical in outlook.

Allan Halliday, Paisley

There's money in the halls

WHILST I have heard of the proposed new presbytery structures and the new cluster groups, as a member of the Church of Scotland (since 1953) I have not received any direct communication on these issues. I do accept the church must move with the times. However, the finance from the sale of church properties should be expended in the areas of closure.

At the moment there are too many buildings with ever-declining membership. Conversely usage of church halls has mushroomed, highlighting where additional income is available. Sadly the actions now being considered should have occurred several years ago.

Allan C Steele, Giffnock

Don't write off the over-50s

I AGREE with Rosemary Goring ("New thinking needed to entice older workers", The Herald, February 1): those in work should realise the great value of middle-aged or older, experienced staff. Not everyone can afford to retire before 70 and they should be treated with respect and consideration.

She writes people nearing 70 may be "fixing the roof or plumbing". I hate to disillusion her but Mother Nature sadly interferes in our lives around then. It is the consequences of injury through accidents when older that needs to be noted. Being worn down in a stressful job often leads to the desire to retire sooner rather than later. So we must also take mental health into account.

Those over 50 should not be written off. We have one go at life and we must enable people to make sensible choices without the interference of ageist others.We all hope to be fit and well enough to enjoy a busy, happy retirement with family and friends.

Sue Wade, Ayr

Letters should not exceed 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submissions.