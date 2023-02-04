Scotland’s puffin population is feared to have been decimated as post mortems on hundreds of birds washed up in Spain have confirmed they died from starvation.
Experts are now warning that puffin numbers during this year’s migration onshore will have collapsed and even threaten the future survival of the species.
More than 1,000 dead puffins have been discovered on the shores of the Canary Islands and the regions of Cantabria and Asturias in the past few weeks.
The Spanish Ornithological Society estimates the actual mortality rate is much higher, representing just 20 per cent of the total number of puffins that have died at sea.
READ MORE: Fears for Scotland’s puffins as hundreds wash up dead on Spanish coastline
Dead puffins or puffins in very frail condition have also been discovered on the shores of Bilbao and Galicia in northern Spain and in Portugal in places such as Peniche and Madeira.
Last week, the Spanish Ornithological Society confirmed to The Herald that, of the puffins discovered on the Spanish coastline with leg rings, “more” had been ringed in Scotland than in any other location.
This has led to calls by British ornithologists for urgent research to establish what is causing the deaths amid concerns that storms or changes in oceanography linked to climate change could be responsible.
Some of the recently-discovered ringed birds were traced to Sule Skerry, a remote islet 40 miles west of Orkney, and Garbh Eilean in the Shiant Islands off the coast of Lewis, according to the bird conservation society.
New analysis by the University Institute of Animal Health And Food Safety of the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria has confirmed the probable cause of the mass die-off of puffins to be starvation.
Professor Antonio Fernandez, who led an autopsy study of 20 puffins that died on the coastline of the Canary Islands, told Canarias7: “There has been an unusual mortality of puffins…everything indicates they have not been able to eat”.
The veterinary pathologist added his team had observed the dead puffins had suffered a weight loss of between 20% and 30%, as well as a loss of fat and muscle deposits. In scientific terms, he said the birds suffered “a total destabilisation of the homeostatic balance”.
Mr Fernandez also sought to discount any suggestions that avian influenza was behind the mass deaths, noting none of the puffins that were analysed had tested positive for the disease.
While Atlantic puffin populations still number in the millions, their numbers have been in decline for decades, as rises in sea temperatures threaten the extinction of their most common prey, the sand eel.
The decline has been such that in 2015, their conservation status was changed from “least concern” to “vulnerable”, where it still remains.
Puffins feed by diving up to almost 200ft from the surface of the water in search of small fish such as herring, hake and sand eels.
The birds spend most of their lives at sea, coming ashore in Scotland from late April until the middle of August to form breeding colonies in places such as Shetland, Orkney, the Isle of May, Fair Isle and the Treshnish Isles.
The Isle of May, the UK’s third largest colony, lost nearly 30% of all puffins in the mid-2000s, and since then the population has slowly increased, but not compared to what it used to be.
Dawn Balmer, head of surveys at the British Trust for Ornithology said: “Puffins and other seabirds have been found in the Canaries, Portugal, north west Spain and Morocco. Some birds in Portugal have been tested for avian influenza and have tested negative.
“The cause of death is not yet known but some birds were in poor condition and the most likely cause will be difficulty feeding due to bad weather.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here