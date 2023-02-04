The manager of hotel where three guests died in a fire is suing the owner, according to reports.
At the start of the year, a blaze took hold of the New County Hotel in Perth which killed three people and a dog.
Karen Kennedy has previously revealed she repeatedly tried to pressure the hotel owner Rashid Hussain to fix safety issues at the premises.
The 49-year-old manager has now launched an employment tribunal demanding compensation but claims the case is in pursuit of "the truth", the Scottish Sun reports.
“I’m not interested in financial gain from this," Ms Kennedy told the newspaper. " I want the truth to come out. If I’m awarded anything it will be given to charity."
READ MORE: Outrage as council threatens to axe 'world-class' island centre with 90-year history
She added that she attempted to raise her concerns for years and wanted the actions she "tried to take" to come out publicly.
Police have confirmed sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Aberdeen, were killed in the fire, alongside “loving father” Keith Russell, 38, originally from Edinburgh.
It comes after reports revealed the local council, fire service and independent consultants raised health and safety concerns ahead of the fire.
Ryan Russell of employment specialist firm MML Law confirmed he was handling the case to the Dundee Courier.
Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here