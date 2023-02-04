The manager of hotel where three guests died in a fire is suing the owner, according to reports.

At the start of the year, a blaze took hold of the New County Hotel in Perth which killed three people and a dog.

Karen Kennedy has previously revealed she repeatedly tried to pressure the hotel owner Rashid Hussain to fix safety issues at the premises.

The 49-year-old manager has now launched an employment tribunal demanding compensation but claims the case is in pursuit of "the truth", the Scottish Sun reports.

“I’m not interested in financial gain from this," Ms Kennedy told the newspaper. " I want the truth to come out. If I’m awarded anything it will be given to charity."

READ MORE: Outrage as council threatens to axe 'world-class' island centre with 90-year history

She added that she attempted to raise her concerns for years and wanted the actions she "tried to take" to come out publicly.

Police have confirmed sisters Donna Janse Van Rensburg, 44, and Sharon McLean, 47, both from Aberdeen, were killed in the fire, alongside “loving father” Keith Russell, 38, originally from Edinburgh.

It comes after reports revealed the local council, fire service and independent consultants raised health and safety concerns ahead of the fire.

Ryan Russell of employment specialist firm MML Law confirmed he was handling the case to the Dundee Courier.

Investigations into the cause of the fire are still ongoing.