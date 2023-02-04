A Glasgow bar with a rich history will call last orders next month after 60 years in the city centre.

The Admiral Bar, on the city's Waterloo Street, will close its doors on Saturday, March 11 due to "site redevelopment".

Confirming the closure on social media, bosses said it is a "difficult and traumatic time for those direly impacted".

The city centre pub will continue with business as usual and urged punters to make the remaining weeks the "busiest and best ever".

The post thanked the public, promoter, event organisers and "most importantly our magnificent staff" for their support through the years.

"Closing a business is one thing, closing a successful, solvent and iconic institution has been another," the business bosses add.

It is not the first time that planning proposals have threatened the existence of the venue.

In 2016, developers sought to demolish it to make way for an office development.

The bar was immortalised by novelist William McIlvanney, mentioned as the bar where his famed detective Laidlaw spent hours gazing upon its gantry.

"I've known a lot of pubs in Glasgow. I could gantry-stare for Scotland. But no bar has meant more to me than the Admiral," a paragraph in one of the novels read.

The venue has been in its current management for 17 years, and owners confirmed plans of closing week parties are to follow.

It also has a history of hosting entertainment legends for decades, including Billy Connolly.

Comedian Gary Faulds reacted to the news and wrote: "Gutted for you all. Absolutely loved doing gigs in this pub.

"Especially work in progress as the atmosphere was always brilliant.

"Take care & thank you for the performance space."

Another social media user added: "Terrible news. Loved going to the Admiral under all management but you guys really breathed life into this venue."