A Glasgow bar with a rich history will call last orders next month after 60 years in the city centre.
The Admiral Bar, on the city's Waterloo Street, will close its doors on Saturday, March 11 due to "site redevelopment".
Confirming the closure on social media, bosses said it is a "difficult and traumatic time for those direly impacted".
The city centre pub will continue with business as usual and urged punters to make the remaining weeks the "busiest and best ever".
The post thanked the public, promoter, event organisers and "most importantly our magnificent staff" for their support through the years.
"Closing a business is one thing, closing a successful, solvent and iconic institution has been another," the business bosses add.
It is not the first time that planning proposals have threatened the existence of the venue.
In 2016, developers sought to demolish it to make way for an office development.
The bar was immortalised by novelist William McIlvanney, mentioned as the bar where his famed detective Laidlaw spent hours gazing upon its gantry.
"I've known a lot of pubs in Glasgow. I could gantry-stare for Scotland. But no bar has meant more to me than the Admiral," a paragraph in one of the novels read.
The venue has been in its current management for 17 years, and owners confirmed plans of closing week parties are to follow.
It also has a history of hosting entertainment legends for decades, including Billy Connolly.
Comedian Gary Faulds reacted to the news and wrote: "Gutted for you all. Absolutely loved doing gigs in this pub.
"Especially work in progress as the atmosphere was always brilliant.
"Take care & thank you for the performance space."
Another social media user added: "Terrible news. Loved going to the Admiral under all management but you guys really breathed life into this venue."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel