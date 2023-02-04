An "extensive search" is ongoing for a man who reportedly fell into the water in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called at 11.25pm on Friday to the Victoria Quay basin near one of the Scottish Government’s office buildings.

Police Scotland and teams from the ambulance and fire services and HM Coastguard remain in the area amid attempts to trace the man.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Around 11.25 pm on Friday, February 3, police were called to a report that a man had fallen into Victoria Quay basin, Victoria Quay, Leith, Edinburgh.

“The man has still to be traced despite an extensive search involving police, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and the Coastguard.

“The search will continue this morning and will also include officers from specialist search teams.”