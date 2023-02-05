A pensioner has died after being hit by a bus in Edinburgh.

The collision involving the pedestrian and a bus took place on Haymarket Terrace around 5.35pm on Saturday.

Emergency services were called to the scene but the 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville, from the Edinburgh Road Policing Unit, said: “At this time, our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who died.

“We are carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident and would appeal to anyone who was in the Haymarket Terrace or Clifton Terrace area around the time of the crash to please come forward.

“If you have any information, or potential dashcam footage, which could assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting incident 2828 of 4 February.”