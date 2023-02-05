A multi-storey office building is planned to replace the space occupied by a traditional bar with a rich history in Glasgow.

The Admiral Bar, on the city's Waterloo Street, confirmed it will close its doors next month amid "site redevelopment".

Bosses said it was a "difficult and traumatic time" as March 11 is to see the venue shuttered after 60 years in the city centre.

Proposals to demolish buildings and erect an office development were approved but subject to conditions by city planners in 2018.

However, developers have recently taken further steps towards the remodelling between 64 and 72a Waterloo Street after a proposal for changes to the consented plans was submitted to the council.

Varsity Developments propose to retain the current listed building at 64-72 Waterloo Street and demolish the remainder in the latest move to implement a design which has been going through the planning system since 2016.

The Scottish property developer submitted additional proposals to make the original building plans more sustainable in December last year.

The proposed amendments to the plans are still awaiting consideration but a planning statement remarks developers have discussed the changes with Glasgow City Council planning officers in 2022.

"Planning officers confirmed that the reasons for the revised approach to façade design and materials were understood, noting that the intention to reduce environmental impact and carbon usage was welcomed," the statement reads.

The updates come in response to the climate emergency and changing sustainability obligations since the building was originally designed in 2016.

Changes to the initial plans include swaps to material in an effort to lower the carbon footprint.

Architects wrote: "The building Filigree is formed in non-unitised Corten Steel, which uses significant embodied carbon, is unlikely to provide substantial solar shading relative to its carbon footprint, and cannot be constructed as an efficient and quality Unitised curtain walling system.

"In addition, the consented facade design creates significant structural challenges. In addition to the unnecessary embodied carbon, the structural arrangement shown on the consented façade design would cause buildability and programming issues, as the elevational steelwork would require to be craned into position following the installation of the curtain walling."

Plans for an office development include a ground-floor cafe or restaurant, but come as a pivot from other proposals for build-to-rent apartments.

The initial consented plans detail a 14-storey office block retaining a B-listed building dating from 1890s, but demolishing an adjoining tenement block – including the Admiral Bar.

Announcing its closure, The Admiral Bar bosses confirmed plans to go out with a bang and urged punters to make the remaining weeks the "busiest and best ever".

A social media post thanked the public, promoter, event organisers and "most importantly our magnificent staff" for their support through the years.

"Closing a business is one thing, closing a successful, solvent and iconic institution has been another," the business bosses add.