Bomb disposal units remain at the scene of a property after an alleged disturbance.

Emergency services were called on Thursday evening to a home in Pilmuir Holdings near Newton Mearns.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection and he appeared in court on Friday.

While officers are still present in the area, the force has assured that there is no wider threat to the general public.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15pm on Thursday, February 2, police were called to a property in Pilmuir Holdings, Newton Mearns, following a report of a disturbance.

"A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

"He appeared in court on Friday, February 3.

“Officers remain at the scene and enquiries are continuing with the assistance of EOD.

"There is no ongoing threat to the public.”