Helicopters were called to carry out an air search for a missing "experienced hillwaker" almost three weeks after he was last seen.

Police Scotland's Air Support Unit aided the ongoing efforts to trace Ross Kinghorn in the Beinn a' Ghlo Munros.

The 57-year-old was last seen on January 16 after he travelled by train from his home in Linlithgow to Bridge of Tilt area in Perthshire with the intention of going hill walking.

The last sighting occurred around 9am on the same Monday after he arrived in Blair Atholl.

It is believed the man set out to the area scoured in an air search by Police Scotland teams.

A statement by the Air Unit read: "The Air Support Unit assisted today in the search for Ross Kinghorn in the Beinn a’ Ghlo Munros.

"The hills were very busy with walkers. If anyone saw anything unusual, please call 101."

Mr Kinghorn was reported missing on Janaury 20 after failing to return as planned.

He is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, slim build, with a bald head.

The hillwalker is believed to be wearing a blue beanie hat, blue waterproof jacket, green fleece, grey walking trousers and brown boots.

Extensive police searches located some of his personal items near Bridge of Tilt.

He was also in possession of a small two-wheel trolley which was among the items recovered.

In a re-appeal for information issued on January 27, Sergeant James Longden said: “We remain very concerned for Ross as our enquiries continue and we would continue to urge anyone with any information which may help to get in touch.

“Ross is an experienced hillwalker. His intention was to walk in the Beinn a' Ghlò hills above Blair Atholl and I would urge any other walkers who have been in the area who may have seen anything which looked out of place to get in touch as your information may prove helpful.

“I would also ask residents in the Bridge of Tilt area to check their sheds and outbuildings for any sign that he may have been there.

“Anyone who may have seen Ross is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 1588 of 20 January, 2023.”