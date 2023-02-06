The body of a man has been pulled from the water of a former dock in Edinburgh after a desperate search to find him.

An extensive search of the Victoria Quay basin, in Leith, was launched on Friday night after reports of a man falling into the water.

After a more than 37-hour hunt, a body was found and recovered from the water, bringing an end to what police said was an “extensive search” of the area near one of the Scottish Government’s buildings.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 12.40pm on Sunday, February 5, officers recovered the body of a man from the water at Victoria Quay in the Leith area of Edinburgh.

“Enquiries are still ongoing to identify the man and establish the full circumstances, but there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

The search included teams from the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Scottish Ambulance Service and the Coastguard, with the area around Victoria Quay basin cordoned off while search teams worked at the scene.