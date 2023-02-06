Police are searching for an young girl who has been missing overnight from a town in the Scottish Borders.

Officers said Kaitlyn Easson was last seen in Gala Park, Galashiels, at around 5.30pm on Sunday.

Police said the 11-year-old's disappearance is “very out of character”.

She is 5ft 2in and slim, with long blonde hair.

When last seen she was wearing a white jumper, brown trousers and boots.

Police Inspector Robbie Noble said: “This is very out of character for Kaitlyn and we are growing increasingly concerned for her.

Missing girl Kaitlyn Easson (Image: Police Scotland)

“Our inquiries are ongoing to trace her and I am appealing for anyone who has seen Kaitlyn or who has any information on her whereabouts to contact us.

“We would also appeal to Kaitlyn herself to get in touch to let us know she is safe.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference 3314 of 5 February 2023.