Snape. A quiet Suffolk village located at the head of the River Alde.

Why do you go there?

Suffolk is full of idyllic locations, but since moving near the coast just over a year ago with my husband, Snape is practically on our doorstep.

It is a tranquil and beautiful place, with many different walks and bridleways meandering alongside the tidal river, through marshes criss-crossed with freshwater dykes, and into the dry heathland and woods beyond.

It is a very calming environment and helps me switch off from worrying about the plot tangles of my current work-in-progress. When the gorse is at its peak in April and May, it’s particularly stunning.

How often do you go?

Two to three times a week, or as often as we can.

How did you discover it?

My brother and sister-in-law first took us to Snape Maltings, the set of buildings formerly used to produce malt for use in the brewing industry, but which are now home to an arts complex that includes the Snape Maltings Concert Hall and lots of little galleries and antique shops.

What’s your favourite memory?

Whatever the season or weather, the landscape always has something special to offer. But my favourite memory is the time we went on a boat from Snape Quay along the estuary to Iken Cliff and back.

With the whispering of the golden reeds swaying in the breeze, the birds and the seals, and the big, open skies, it really was a magical trip.

Who do you take?

Usually, I go with my husband, but if we have visitors staying, we often take them because even if they’re not keen walkers, there are plenty of other things to do: eating in the River View Cafe that overlooks the marshes, visiting one of the many shops or galleries, or enjoying the various sculptures dotted around the place and taking in the scenery.

What do you take?

Walking shoes are a must.

What do you leave behind?

Sometimes I leave my phone behind so that I’m not distracted by calls or messages. But, since I often use it to take photos, I quite like to keep it in my back pocket just in case.

Sum it up in five words

Tranquil. Picturesque. Calming. Enchanting. Ethereal.

What other travel spot is on your wish list?

I love Scotland (and I’m not just saying that because this is The Herald Magazine), but I’ve never stayed in the Highlands before, so I’d love to explore that area. It would also give me the perfect excuse to travel on the Caledonian Sleeper again.

We got off at Edinburgh the last time we travelled this way, so carrying on to Inverness would be a real treat. But this year is a big birthday for me and since I’ve long yearned to visit Canada, a trip to Alberta and British Columbia would be wonderful.

The Apartment Upstairs by Lesley Kara is out now in paperback (Penguin, £8.99)