Road Policing officers in Glasgow are renewing their appeal for information to identify a woman involved in a serious road crash in the city centre.
Around 8.15pm on on Thursday, February 2, police received a report of a crash involving a grey VW Tiguan car and a female pedestrian on Elmbank Street at its junction with St Vincent Street.
Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where medical staff describe her condition as critical. The driver of the car, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.
Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the injured woman and notify her family.
READ MORE: Search ongoing for 11-year-old girl missing overnight from Scots town
The road was closed for several hours to allow crash scene investigators to conduct their enquiries.
Sergeant James Crawford, of the Road Policing Unit in Glasgow, said: “It is imperative we find out who this woman is so we can contact her family and let them know what has happened.
“She is aged between 50-60 years old, has shoulder length brown hair which was tied back and she was wearing a long cream coloured jacket with a large fur hood. She was also wearing blue jeans and brown boots.
“She walked with a clear limp to her left leg and we believe she may be from the local area.
“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact officers with any information they may have which could assist our investigation, or who can help us identify the woman involved.
“In particular, I would ask members of the public who were in the area with dash-cam footage to please check their footage as it could assist in our investigation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3467 of 2 February, 2023.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here