Road Policing officers in Glasgow are renewing their appeal for information to identify a woman involved in a serious road crash in the city centre.

Around 8.15pm on on Thursday, February 2, police received a report of a crash involving a grey VW Tiguan car and a female pedestrian on Elmbank Street at its junction with St Vincent Street.

Emergency services attended and the woman was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where medical staff describe her condition as critical. The driver of the car, a 57-year-old man, was uninjured.

Extensive enquiries are ongoing to identify the injured woman and notify her family.

The road was closed for several hours to allow crash scene investigators to conduct their enquiries.

Sergeant James Crawford, of the Road Policing Unit in Glasgow, said: “It is imperative we find out who this woman is so we can contact her family and let them know what has happened.

“She is aged between 50-60 years old, has shoulder length brown hair which was tied back and she was wearing a long cream coloured jacket with a large fur hood. She was also wearing blue jeans and brown boots.

“She walked with a clear limp to her left leg and we believe she may be from the local area.

“I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crash to contact officers with any information they may have which could assist our investigation, or who can help us identify the woman involved.

“In particular, I would ask members of the public who were in the area with dash-cam footage to please check their footage as it could assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3467 of 2 February, 2023.