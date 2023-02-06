Fifteen projects across Scotland will share £10m of funding to transform derelict land, including the Govan Graving Docks in Glasgow.
The docks by the Clyde, formerly used to paint and finish ships, have lain empty for 40 years and will be transformed into a green space and riverside walkway by 2025 thanks to £2.4m in funding.
Councillor Richard Bell, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council, said: “The Govan Graving Docks is a unique site in Glasgow, offering both a glimpse of the city’s past and a view into a future where we realise the potential of this remarkable Clydeside location.
“The very welcome announcement of £2.4 million funding from the Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme will allow work to dramatically improve the appearance of the site, create new public green space to be co-designed by the local community, and improve access and connections to Glasgow Science Centre.
“The support announced today will hopefully act as a catalyst for future funding and the development of further stages in the regeneration of the Graving Docks.”
It comes as part of a £15m package announced by the Scottish Government for fifteen projects across the country.
Others include the creation of a community learning campus on the site of a former Midlothian colliery, decontamination and redevelopment of former military land at Cromarty Firth to enable construction of 93 affordable homes, reuse of vacant and derelict buildings in Fife as an employment and training hub for rural green jobs and apprenticeships and support for community-led food production in Clackmannanshire.
Community Wealth Minister Tom Arthur: "Neglected sites are often found in more disadvantaged settings and can become no-go areas or hamper community development. By targeting long-standing vacant and derelict land we can ensure that investment reaches the areas that need it most.
“The Vacant and Derelict Land Investment Programme helps attract private investment to locations which have lain dormant for years, It also supports low carbon developments, helping Scotland reach net zero by 2045 and grow an economy that is greener, fairer and more prosperous."
