The footage was captured around 8.05pm on January 26.

Donna McTaggart said a "massive white ball" appeared in the sky while she was driving on the M8 close to Glasgow Airport.

She told The Herald: “It burst through the sky as a massive white ball becoming a streak with burning red flying off it and showing the green glow all around it. Stunning.”

READ MORE: Mystery remains over identity of pedestrian injured in serious road crash

Other sightings of the meteor were reported across the west coast of Scotland that same evening.

One person tweeted: “Saw a huge meteor in the west from Bishopton, Scotland. It seemed greenish and continued below the horizon. Anyone else see it? Brightest I've ever seen.”

Another person who spotted the meteor on Tiree tweeted: “getting multiple reports from North West Scotland or a meteor. It was bright green about 15 mins ago. I saw from Tiree.”