TWO of the three bronze sculptures which make up The Gorbals Boys, an iconic part of Glasgow history, have been stolen.
The Gorbals Boys sculpture, created by local resident Liz Peden and unveiled in 2008 by the then deputy first minister Nicola Sturgeon, features three young lads trying on their mothers’ shoes.
Based on an image (below) captured by the famed Scots photographer Oscar Marzaroli in the 1960s, the three bronze figures each wore shoes of chrome.
However, two of the three sculptures have disappeared from their place in the Gorbals' Queen Elizabeth Gardens, outside the St Francis Community Centre.
“It looks like one of them looks like it’s been fairly cleanly cut off at the ankles, the other looks like one of the ankles has presented a problem because it’s got a steel rod through it,” Anthony ÓDoibhailein, a Gorbals resident, told The National.
“It looks like they’ve had to manipulate it off so it must have been a wee bit harder work than they anticipated. At that point I imagine they made too much noise and somebody must have seen something, somebody must have heard something, because they never took the third one.”
ÓDoibhailein said that many Gorbals residents had been noticing the apparent theft when he went past on Monday morning.
“[The sculptures] have got a resonance with most people in the area,” he said.
“It’s a wee bit of a connection back to the more recent history, the tenement lifestyle, the innocence of youth. I think people are quite fond of them. They’ve become a wee bit of a marker for people.
“The fact that they’ve not been abused by anyone – until they were stolen just now – I think people see them as being part of the area.”
A spokesperson for the New Gorbals Housing Association said they were "extremely disappointed" to learn of the theft, and confirmed that it had been reported to the police.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 11.25am on Monday, 6 February, 2023, officers received a report of the theft of a sculpture from Cumberland Street, Glasgow. Enquiries are ongoing."
Three young local lads – Lee Barton, Joe Ridge, and Nicky Giblin – were used by Peden as models for the sculptures.
Marzaroli’s original subjects had been unknown before fresh attention was cast on the image by the artwork.
Ian Docherty then came forward as one of the three kids from the photograph, telling The Herald did not realise he had been photographed by Marzaroli until he was in his thirties and his mother bought a postcard of the print from Kelvingrove Museum.
He told The Herald in 2008: "We used to live in Kidson Street next to the shop that is in the photograph. I remember it well. We just made use of what we had then. Those were the best days.
"I am over the moon with what has happened here. I feel like putting an alarm on the statue to protect it or setting up a watchtower. I think it is amazing that me just playing in the street has ended up with this."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here