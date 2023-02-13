After a recent visit to restaurant called the Salty Dog Brooklyn in New York I had this unbelievable dish! It’s so warming and so indulgent for a pie I’m not sure I’ll ever go back to the traditional way! This is my take on this delicious pie for all the Herald readers to enjoy! I just hope I’ve done it justice!
Ingredients: Serves 4
1-1.5kg Beef Short ribs
1 x Onion – Peeled & cut into large chunks
2 x Carrots – Peeled & cut into large chunks
100 – 200g Peas
250ml Red Wine
500ml Beef Stock
Plain Flour
100g Butter
2 x Sprigs thyme
1kg Peeled Potatoes for mashed potato
200g Grated Cheddar Cheese
Oil for cooking
Salt
Method
Pre Heat oven – Gas mark 5/ 190c/170c fan
To begin the short ribs will need to be braised. Trim any sinew and large piece of fat from the short ribs and season well with salt. Take a large deep pan big enough for the quantity you have and heat the pan on a medium heat until hot. Sear the short ribs all over until golden brown and remove from the pan.
Add the butter to the pan, add the onion and carrot along with the thyme. Cook these on a medium heat until a beautiful roasted colour all over. Add the red wine and reduce this down until a glaze has formed. Mix in a small amount of flour to this and cook for a further minute or two until it’s fairly thick. Mix in the beef stock, add the short ribs back to the pan and bring to the boil. Ensure there is enough stock to cover the ribs, if not add slightly more. Cover the pan with foil and place in the oven to cook for around 2 ½ -3 hours. Keep checking occasionally to ensure enough stock is in the pan.
Once the ribs are tender remove from the pan and pull apart/ chop the cooked meat. Place this meat into a pie dish, along with the braising juice, vegetables and then add the peas. Allow to cool in the fridge for an hour or two. If you have enough sauce left reserve this for extra gravy.
Boil the potatoes in seasoned water for the mashed potato. Once mashed mix in half the grated cheese. Fork the mash on top of the pie and add the rest of the cheese to the top.
Place in the oven and bake for around 30 minutes.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
Twitter @Chefgtownsend
Instagram- @chef.g.townsend
