Punk legend Siouxsie Sioux will return to Scotland for the first time in 15 years to open Glasgow's Summer Nights at the Bandstand festival.
Regular Music has revealed this year's line-up for the award-winning event at Kelvingrove Bandstand, now in its eighth year.
The 13-date festival takes in almost 50 years of music, spanning genres including country, rock, punk and pop and tickets go on sale on Friday at 9am.
Kicking off the 13-date festival on July 25 will be the former Siouxsie and the Banshees frontwoman, who has announced her return to the live circuit.
Fomed in London in 1976, the band released 11 studio albums and had several UK Top 20 singles including Hong Kong Garden, Happy House and Beatles cover Dear Prudence, which reached number three in the charts.
AllMusic named Siouxsie as "one of the most influential British singers of the rock era". Her songs have been covered by Jeff Buckley, Tricky and LCD Soundsystem and sampled by Massive Attack and the Weeknd.
American 'I'm Outta Love' singer-songwriter Anastacia will perform the following night, July 26.
The festival then takes a Scottish turn with folk rock band Kassidy taking to the stage on July 27, followed by Glasgow's Del Amitri, who will play two dates on August 2 and 3.
Fans can expect a heartfelt performance from frontman Justin Currie in his home city and hits including Nothing Ever Happens and Always the Last to Know.
Other festival highlights include Up the Junction legends Squeeze on August 5 and Glasvegas, who will perform on August 11.
Regular said female artists had always played a prominent role in the festival and this year was no exception.
Pop Sophie Ellis-Bextor, known for her effervescent live performances, will take to the bandstand stage on August 4 while noughties girl band Sugababes are also on the line-up.
Mark Mackie, director of Regular Music said: “We are delighted to be returning to the Bandstand for another year of Summer Nights and bringing with us such a stellar selection of world-class performers, including welcoming the iconic Siouxsie back to play in Scotland for the first time in 15 years for our opening concert”.
The Delgados and country duo The Shires will also appear.
Since launching in 2014 the festival become a firm favourite with artists and music fans alike and scooped the Unesco City of Music Best Live Event at the Scottish Music Awards in 2017.
Tickets are available from Ticketmaster
Full line-up
Tuesday 25 July Siouxsie
Wednesday 26 July Anastacia
Thursday 27 July Kassidy
Friday 28 Aug The Shires
Saturday 29 Aug Jack Savoretti
Wednesday 2 Aug Del Amitri
Thursday 3 Aug Del Amitri
Friday 4 Aug Sophie Ellis-Bextor
Saturday 5 Aug Squeeze
Tuesday 8 Aug Sugababes
Wednesday 9 Aug Callum Beattie
Friday 11 Aug Glasvegas
Saturday 12 Aug The Delgados
