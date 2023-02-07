The final design for the redevelopment of Troon Station has been revealed to the local community at an event in the South Ayrshire town, 19 months after a devastating fire reduced the previous building to ashes.
The blaze, in July of 2021, had a ‘significant impact’ on the historic train station building, which was designed by Scots architect James Miller and built by the Glasgow and South Western Railway back in 1892.
Extensive damage was caused to the station building on platform one and overhead power cables. A nearby hairdressers and cafe were also gutted by the fire, and part of the building collapsed.
Since the blaze, Network Rail has been working alongside stakeholders, the local community and partners to develop the design which will be submitted to the South Ayrshire Council for planning approval.
Three options were presented to more than 150 residents at a community engagement event back in August last year before being posted online for comment and feedback, with the purpose of defining a single option which would be progressed to detailed design.
The “clear favourite” of local people uses the existing footprint and same aesthetic as the existing building including traditional timber façade and slate grey roof, Network Rail said.
Redundant features such as the chimneys have been removed in this design, though most other features are retained.
The internal layout sees upgraded ticket/staff facilities, a retail space, a storage area for local community groups, two fully accessible toilets and a space to install a Changing Places toilet - what will be the first in Scotland out-with a large city station.
Network Rail said that the new station will be “a modern, fit-for-purpose space for customers and staff with step free access provided to all areas of the building to enhance the passenger experience”.
It will also “boast new double-glazed windows in traditional wooden frames while the new platform canopies will be formed by a polycarbonate roof-lighting system in a traditional style”.
The project team is working towards completing the construction of the station building in time for The 152nd Open golf tournament, which will be held at Royal Troon Golf Club between July 14 and 21, 2024.
Jo Noble, Network Rail’s sponsor for the redevelopment project, said: “Once again we have had a great response from Troon’s residents on the redevelopment of the station building.
“Attendance at the event to have a first look of the completed designs was really positive and we appreciate the time people took out of their day to come and speak with us about the project.
“We are confident we have made the right choices on the final design that is being put forward to planning, however, we couldn’t have got there without the community’s significant input and ongoing support from local partners and agencies.”
