An 11-year-old girl reported missing in the Scottish Borders has been traced safe and well.

Kaitlyn Easson was reported missing from Galashiels on Sunday, sparking a huge search mission to trace her.

An extensive number of resources and specialists were assigned to the search - including divers and mountain rescue teams.

Lothian and Borders Police confirmed on Monday evening that the schoolgirl has been traced safe and well.

A statement from the force read: "We can confirm Kaitlyn Easson reported missing from Galashiels has been traced safe and well.

"Thank you to all who shared our appeals."

 