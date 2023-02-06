Kaitlyn Easson was reported missing from Galashiels on Sunday, sparking a huge search mission to trace her.

An extensive number of resources and specialists were assigned to the search - including divers and mountain rescue teams.

Lothian and Borders Police confirmed on Monday evening that the schoolgirl has been traced safe and well.

A statement from the force read: "We can confirm Kaitlyn Easson reported missing from Galashiels has been traced safe and well.

"Thank you to all who shared our appeals."