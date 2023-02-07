Around 8.30pm on Monday, a 64-year-old man and his dog were struck by a red Nissan Micra car on Bartiebeith Road.

Emergency services attended and the man was pronounced dead at scene.

The road was closed for around six hours to allow crash scene investigators to carry out enquiries.

Sergeant Adnan Alam, of Glasgow Road Policing, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to contact us.

“I would ask any motorists, particularly with dash cams who were in and around that area to check the footage as it may have captured images that could assist in our investigation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3549 of Monday, 6 February, 2023.