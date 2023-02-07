More than 8,600 people spent over 12 hours in A&E departments in the final month of 2022, in what has been described as the toughest winter ever for the NHS.

The figures exceeds the previous all-time high for 12-hour waits of 7,015 in October last year.

Emergency medicine experts have warned that the trend is contributing to excess deaths, with research showing that patients who spend too long in emergency departments prior to hospital admission are more likely to deteriorate and go on to suffer an avoidable death.

The official target stipulates that 95 per cent of patients should be seen and either admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours, but that target has not been met since 2020 when attendances fell sharply.

During December, just 62.1% of patients attending A&E were dealt with within four hours - the lowest compliance to date, and down from 67.5% in November.

However, separate weekly data - which covers emergency departments only, and not smaller A&Es or minor injury units included in the monthly report - shows that performance has improved during January.

By the week ending January 29, just over 70% of patients were dealt with within four hours compared to a low of 55% in mid-December.

However, this also included 851 people who spent over 12 hours in emergency departments out of a total of 22,240 who had attended.

During December, Public Health Scotland figures show that 129,745 people went to A&E.

Of those, 19,131 patients were there for eight hours or more including 8,658 who waited over 12 hours.

Just over a quarter (25.6%) of patients who went to A&E in December ended up being admitted to hospital, the figures showed.

NHS Lanarkshire recorded the worst performance for A&E waiting times in December, with just 45% of patients admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours.

Scottish Labour Health spokeswoman Jackie Baillie said: “Humza Yousaf has had months to get a grip on the crisis in our A&E, yet he continues to let staff and patients down.

“He knew the pressures the NHS would face over winter, but he has spectacularly failed to support frontline staff bearing the brunt of this crisis.

“This has resulted in a chaos in our A&E departments, with hospitals left playing catch up because of poor planning from the Scottish Government."

Conservative health spokesman Dr Sandesh Gulhane said the "catastrophic figures" for December highlighted the "scale of the crisis in Scotland's A&E wards" under Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

Dr Gulhane said: "They indicate more than 250 patients needlessly died due to excess waits in Scotland's emergency wards in December, using Royal College of Emergency Medicine (RCEM) methodology."

He added: "That terrifying toll is no reflection on dedicated frontline staff who are doing all they can despite being overstretched and under-resourced.

"Dire workforce planning by a succession of SNP health secretaries has left our NHS desperately short of medical staff - including nurses and emergency doctors - while Humza Yousaf's flimsy Covid and winter recovery plans are not fit for purpose.

"The health secretary should resign or be sacked for his chronic mismanagement of Scotland's health service."

Speaking about the latest weekly statistics, the Health Secretary said: "Today's figures are a further improvement on last week, which was the best performance since May.

"Despite continued pressure, we have seen further decreases in patients waiting longer than eight and 12 hours for treatment, with waits of over eight hours decreasing by more than 60% since the recent winter peak and 12-hour waits going down by over 66%."

Mr Yousaf added that the December figures "highlight the scale of the challenge our Boards faced at the height of winter".

"We will continue to see fluctuations in figures over winter; however, weekly performance over four hours is the best we have seen in eight months and recent progress is down to the hard work of our NHS staff and I am grateful for their continued exceptional efforts."

He went on to stress: "Addressing delayed discharge remains of critical importance across our NHS and I am encouraged to see things moving in the right direction with a reduction of 7% in delayed discharge between November and December 2022.

"Additional funding was also put in place early this year for additional interim care beds and hopefully that will start to make an all-too-important difference. We will continue to work tirelessly with health and social care partnerships to ensure this trend continues."