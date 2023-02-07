A former officer in the Met Police has been sentenced to a minimum of 30 years in prison having admitted to a string of offences including dozens of rapes against 12 victims.
David Carrick carried out the offences between 2003 and 2020 while he was serving as a police officer, and had earlier admitted to a total of 85 offences.
On Tuesday the 48-year-old was sentenced to a minimum 30 years and 239 days for offences which included 24 rapes over a span of 17 years, for which he showed "no remorse or regret".
That means Carrick will not be eligible for parole until that sentence is served, and a parole board will be entitled to keep him behind bars after that date.
The prosecution did not seek a whole life sentence.
Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb tied Carrick's offending to his role as an officer of the law, stating that his status as an officer and the "use and abuse" of that power allowed him to keep offending as he did.
She recounted how his first victim had a black gun pointed to her head. The woman "had no idea if it was real" and froze in terror. Another victim had a knife brandished at her and her clothes slashed.
Read More: Man dies after being struck by car while out walking dog in Glasgow
Justice Cheema-Grubb told Carrick: “These convictions represent a spectacular downfall for a man charged with upholding the law and empowered to do so even to the extent of being authorised to bear a firearm in the execution of his duty.
“Behind a public appearance of propriety and trustworthiness you took monstrous advantage of women.
“You brazenly raped and sexually assaulted a number of women, some very brutally, and you behaved as if you were untouchable.
“You were bold and at times relentless, trusting that no victim would overcome her shame and fear to report you.
Read More: Missing Galashiels schoolgirl Kaitlyn Easson traced safe and well
“For nearly two decades, you were proved right but now a combination of those 12 women, by coming forward, and your police colleagues, by acting on their evidence, have exposed you and brought you low.
“You have lost your liberty, your job and your status. You have before you the prospect of a difficult time in custody for many years.”
Continuing her sentencing remarks, Justice Cheema-Grubb told David Carrick he showed an “astonishing degree of moral corruption”.
The judge listed a number of key themes in Carrick’s offending, including asserting authority and enacting “extreme domination” over his victims.
Justice Cheema-Grubb also highlighted the “reluctance of victims to report your offending” because of their knowledge of his “status as a police officer”.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here