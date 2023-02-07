Kaitlyn Easson was reported missing in Galashiels on Sunday, sparking a huge search operation in the town.

She was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday.

Police confirmed that a 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance, and that enquiries remain ongoing.

A police statement read: "A 53-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the disappearance of an 11-year-old girl from Galashiels, who was reported missing on Sunday, 5 February.

"The girl was traced at a property in the Galashiels area around 9.30pm on Monday, 6 February.

"Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."