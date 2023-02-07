Two of the three bronze figures were "stolen" yesterday from Glasgow's Southside, where they were displayed in front of the St Francis Centre.

Today, they were spotted by ex-Gorbals resident Megan Gray, abandoned by a train line.

New Gorbals Housing Association has confirmed that the artworks have been returned to its care.

They were found alongside Kenny Hunter’s ‘Couch Potatoes’.

Until they are "reunited", the third statue will also be removed from the street.

Liz Peden, the local artist who created the Gorbals Boys sculpture in 2008, told the Glasgow Times: "I am relieved to hear that the Gorbals Boys are to be brought back to the Gorbals community where they belong".

Megan Gray said: "I walked past the Gorbals Boys every day for two years and recognised them from the train.

"I couldn’t believe it. I’m glad they are going back."

Fraser Stewart, director of New Gorbals Housing Association, said: "We are very thankful to Megan and delighted that both the Gorbals Boys and the ‘Couch Potatoes’ are being returned to the community.

"Public and community art are central to the regeneration of the Gorbals and they play a vital role in their celebration of the character and history of the Gorbals."