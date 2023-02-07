AN East Kilbride address is generally associated with modern New Town estate houses – but there are notable exceptions.
Situated on Glen Road and set in expansive south-facing garden grounds beside the Kittoch Water, this distinctive traditional blonde sandstone villa pre-dates the New Town.
Moreover, it has been renovated throughout by the current owners to such a high specification it truly has to be seen to be appreciated.
This family home has standout features at every turn – an impressive reception hall with stone-tiled flooring paving the way to a striking 27ft long fully fitted Clive Christian kitchen with Aga cooker, substantial centre island/breakfast bar, integrated appliances, and family dining area.
There is also a living room with tiled floor/underfloor heating, wood-panelled feature wall, wood-burning stove (and built-in feature log store), and views over the spectacular rear garden; formal dining room; ground floor bedroom; and impressive bathroom with freestanding bathtub.
Stairs from the utility lead downstairs where there’s a super-sized games room with a built-in bar, partially open plan to an even larger family/TV room.
Upstairs, the first floor reveals three further bedrooms – the main bedroom (currently housing a carved oak four-poster bed) with a freestanding bathtub, walk-in dressing area and spacious en suite with twin basins and another freestanding bath. The other two bedrooms are serviced by a contemporary three-piece shower room.
A home that could appeal to all tastes, the classic/contemporary interior is perfectly balanced by original period features, including ornate plasterwork and fireplaces.
Outside, the south-facing garden and tranquil setting commands equal merit and incorporates a raised dining/lounge deck, paved patio, lawn, mature trees, and sheltered seating areas beside the Kittoch Water which flows through the garden. There is also ample space within the grounds for parking.
This home is only a short drive from East Kilbride town centre amenities, sports and leisure facilities, transport links – the nearby Southern Orbital linking to the M77 and railways stations at Thorntonhall and Hairmyres.
Offers over £650,000 are invited by Slater Hogg & Howison’s East Kilbride office.
