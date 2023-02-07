Officers were made aware of concern for a woman in the Longniddry area around 11.15pm on Monday.

The body of the 73-year-old was recovered from the water following a search by police and coastguard.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspicious circumstances and that a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “We were made aware of concern for a woman in the Longniddry area around 11.15pm on Monday, 6 February.

“The body of the 73-year-old was sadly recovered from the Firth of Forth following a search by police and coastguard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”