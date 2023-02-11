THEATRE
Macbeth (an undoing)
Zinnie Harris’s reframing of Shakespeare’s “Scottish Play”, which opened last week, puts Lady Macbeth front and centre and asks if we know her true story. With This Restless House (her take on The Oresteia) and The Duchess (of Malfi), Harris already has impressive form when it comes to turning the classics inside out, so Macbeth (an undoing) is a must-see. Nicole Cooper plays Lady Macbeth, with Adam Best as her husband, and Harris herself directs.
EXHIBITION
Ornamental Breakdown, Edinburgh Printmakers, Edinburgh, until March 16
This exhibition of new work by Edinburgh-based artist Bernie Reid sees him draw on influences as diverse as futurism and the anti-style graffiti movement. The result is work that is quirky, surreal and rather fun. Reid has been making playful art in a variety of forms – from painting and sculpture to rug-making and screen prints – for 30 years now and this exhibition proves he has lost none of his joie de vivre over that time.
MUSIC
Hamish Hawk, Church, Dundee, Wednesday; St Luke’s, Glasgow, Thursday; Cafe Drummond, Aberdeen, Friday
Former cover star of this esteemed publication, Hamish Hawk is back with his second album Angel Numbers, which is sending reviewers into rapturous reveries. The album offers another parcel of Hawk’s trademark word-smart, deep-voiced, epic-scale tunes. This week there’s the chance to see him play tracks from it live at a venue near you. If nothing else, we’ll find out if he’s sticking with that moustache.
CINEMA
Before Sunrise, Glasgow Film Theatre, Tuesday, 6pm; Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Glasgow Film Theatre, Tuesday, 8.10pm
What are your plans for Valentine’s Day then? There’s always the movies. Glasgow Film Theatre has curated the perfect date night with screenings of Richard Linklater’s Before Sunrise, in which Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke meet on a train and then walk the streets of Vienna while falling in love, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Celine Sciamma’s 18th-century romance between a painter (Noemie Merlant) and her subject (Adele Haenel). If its last scene doesn’t melt your heart you don’t deserve a Valentine.
CRIME FICTION
The Dead of Winter, Stuart MacBride, Bantam, £20, published Thursday
“A policeman is stranded in a town full of ex-convicts …” So goes the pitch for Stuart MacBride’s latest thriller. Set in the Cairngorms in the midst of a winter storm, it asks the question: “Who do you trust when everyone’s guilty?” Who, indeed. This standalone novel from the author of both the Oldcastle and Logan McRae series, is an excellent entry point to the author’s chillingly comic (or is it comically chilling?) world. It’s worth noting that MacBride dedicates the book to Victoria Wood, “who’s probably had more of an influence on my writing than anyone else”.
