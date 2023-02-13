In the past I always focused on Burgundy for my Chardonnays but the problem with Burgundy is that the wines, whether they be red or white, tend to cost a fortune and most of the under-a-tenner brigade are just disappointing.

When I opened my eyes to the new world though, the sheer selection of good to superb quality wines makes Chardonnay a grape you can spend a lifetime enjoying and never get bored.

In a nutshell, for reasonably cheapies to open on the patio, look at Australia or South America; for the more oaky, buttery versions, then its got to be South Africa or California but for that really special one at Christmas or a birthday, I’m always drawn back to the expensive but just sublime wines of Burgundy.

Journey’s End, Haystack Chardonnay, SA

Ripe, tropical fruits with that creamy, buttery finish that I adore. Very reminiscent of many a good Pouilly-Fuissé I’ve enjoyed and that really is a compliment.

Tanners £13.50

Robert Oatley Chardonnay, Margaret River

This is a stunning Chardonnay with lemon and warm butter on the nose and hints of brioche on the palate. Gorgeous

Co-op and Majestic, RRP £14.40