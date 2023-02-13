By heck do I enjoy a good Chardonnay, and the great news is that good Chardonnay no longer costs the earth, especially if you take a look at some of the crackers coming out of South Africa.
In the past I always focused on Burgundy for my Chardonnays but the problem with Burgundy is that the wines, whether they be red or white, tend to cost a fortune and most of the under-a-tenner brigade are just disappointing.
When I opened my eyes to the new world though, the sheer selection of good to superb quality wines makes Chardonnay a grape you can spend a lifetime enjoying and never get bored.
In a nutshell, for reasonably cheapies to open on the patio, look at Australia or South America; for the more oaky, buttery versions, then its got to be South Africa or California but for that really special one at Christmas or a birthday, I’m always drawn back to the expensive but just sublime wines of Burgundy.
Journey’s End, Haystack Chardonnay, SA
Ripe, tropical fruits with that creamy, buttery finish that I adore. Very reminiscent of many a good Pouilly-Fuissé I’ve enjoyed and that really is a compliment.
Tanners £13.50
Robert Oatley Chardonnay, Margaret River
This is a stunning Chardonnay with lemon and warm butter on the nose and hints of brioche on the palate. Gorgeous
Co-op and Majestic, RRP £14.40
