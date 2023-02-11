Crocuses are one of spring’s delights, carpeting and brightening our gardens and city parks.
As with so many of our garden plants, we have Dutch nursery-men to thank for developing our modern crocuses from their smaller wild parents. These species originated from the Near East and Eastern Mediterranean where Dutch enthusiasts used Western ambassadors to collect choice crocus specimens.
From the 16th century onwards, the Dutch developed crocuses with larger blooms and ones that could tolerate cooler north European conditions. The colour patterns of the original species were elaborated so that now we have bold stripes as well as delicate veining though the colour palette of white, yellow, and mauve has remained. The mauve and lilac crocuses are often described as “blues”. A few, like Crocus chrysanthus, are scented.
These cultivated crocuses are much tougher than the ancient Saffron crocus, Crocus sativus, which has been widely cultivated, for at least 3000 years, to provide saffron, now the most expensive of our spices. Saffron crocuses need warm, sunny conditions and though they can grow in south-east England, they would be challenging to grow in this country.
The saffron crocus flowers in autumn but most of the crocuses we grow bloom in spring and they are a barometer of that season’s mood. They’re a pure delight when the strengthening sun shines, but a bitter disappointment during bad weather. Most crocus flowers remain firmly shut till triggered by the sun to stretch open their petals to soak up its rays to the full. At the other end of the scale, driving rain and wind will smash the flowers and put paid to any thoughts of a fine show.
Wildlife can also spoil the party. Sparrows were once considered a serious problem, but with declining numbers this no longer seems to be the case. Though not troubled by these birds in a rural spot, wee rodents and badgers are the bane of my life, especially in the autumn when the corms are worth eating as a valuable source of starch for their long winter months.
I find growing in pots helps prevent this. After planting in autumn, I put the pots on a table in the greenhouse, moving outdoors when the first green shoots appear. At that stage, they don’t interest any passing vole. And I always place them on a low dyke or wall to enjoy their full beauty.
PLANT OF THE WEEK
Autumn raspberry Joan J is a delicious raspberry producing a fine harvest of tasty large berries right through till the frosts. Unlike summer raspberries, which are pruned immediately after fruiting, autumn ones are pruned this month. Cut canes to base and they’ll throw out fresh ones in spring and, as with their summer cousins, restrict each plant to six or seven canes, removing all but the strongest.
You can prune some of the plants immediately after fruiting and will get an earlier crop the following year, only a little later than summer varieties. This way, especially when space is limited you can achieve a a longer fruiting season from one row of plants.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here