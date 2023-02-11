Vision Fruition Exhibition
12-28 February, Entry Free. Cass Art, 63-67 Queens Street, G1 3EN
The upcoming event is a solo exhibition by young new artist Elsie Hill. Visualising single words through colour is the theme behind the abstract style paintings, right. The collection is inspired by Bauhaus, Mark Rothko and Sean Scully. Initial works were produced on a range of materials including perspex, wood and card. The artist’s preferred surface is canvas – all pieces exhibited are acrylic on canvas.
cassart.co.uk/exhibition-vision-fruition-270223
Into the distance
12 February-1 March. Entry free. The Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.
The RSA Barns-Graham Travel Award has been a major award since 2006 and gives artists the opportunities to travel across the world. Visitors can discover work from two winners, Natasha Faye Jensen and Paige Silverman, who travelled to the Isle of Eigg in Scotland and Marseille in France. The exhibition also re-visits some of the previous winners of the award and the works they produced.
royalscottishacademy.org
William Littlejohn
11-12 February. Entry free. The Royal Scottish Academy, The Mound, Edinburgh, EH2 2EL.
Renowned for his watercolours and collages, William Littlejohn left the contents of his studio to the Royal Scottish Academy. A significant number of the works became part of the permanent collection but this exhibition features some of his lesser-known works, including oils, watercolours and mixed media works on paper.
royalscottishacademy.org
Look of Love
11 February-22 October. Entry free. Aberdeen Art Gallery, Schoolhill, Aberdeen, AB10 1FQ.
Discover historic and contemporary highlights from Aberdeen Art Gallery’s sculpture collection. Some of the works tell stories of unrequited love while others explore the concept of being loved. Visitors can discover the different feelings the artworks evoke in themselves.
aberdeencity.gov.uk
An Introduction to the Rijksmuseum by Sophie Oosterwijk
14 February. Entry by donation. Corn Exchange, St Catherine Street, Cupar, KY15 4BT.
Explore the history of Amsterdam’s famous Rijksmuseum, above, including its recent 10-year renovations, led by Sophie Oosterwijk. Learn about its famous collections of paintings, medieval art, jewellery and musical instruments. Some of the famous artists include Frans Hals, Vermeer and Van Gogh.
theartssocietyfife.org.uk
The Serious Uddlium by Brian McFie
11-28 February. Entry free. Sogo Arts Gallery, 86 Saltmarket, Glasgow, G1 5LD.
The works in this project have been in progress since Brian McFie completed his last show in 2019. The artist invented the word “Uddlium” to fabricate a starting point for the process which continues to this day. All the work in his project stemmed from the death of his mother as well as the isolation experienced during the pandemic.
sogoarts.com
With Love From All
11-28 February. Entry free. South Block, 60 Osborne Street, Glasgow, G1 5QH.
Much of this show is about committing to the line that you make, and where it takes you. Margaret Archbold is a visual artist based in Glasgow working under the name Garter. Her works attempt to give visitors an insight into art and the integral part it plays in everyday life.
waspsstudios.org.uk
Scottish Landscape Photographer of the Year Exhibition
11 February-31 December. Entry free. Bonnie & Wild, St James Quarter, Edinburgh, EH1 3AE.
This new exhibition of beautiful scenes from across Scotland adorns the walls and multimedia displays of Bonnie and Wild’s Scottish Marketplace. Guests are invited to meander around the food hall and take a look at the stunning new images located across the venue. The annual photography competition has been going since 2014 and the latest instalment of the exhibition has seen a huge step up in production.
bonnieandwildmarket.com
City, Coast, Creatures
11 February-30 March. Entry free. Colinton Arts, 52 Bridge Road, Edinburgh, EH13 0LQ.
Visit Colinton Arts gallery to view the dynamic representations of animals in the work of wildlife artist David MacKenzie. Visitors can also discover the expressive and textured paintings of Jason Cordingley as well as Julie Morris’s highly detailed gold leaf and watercolour artworks. There are also captivating animal paintings by Stephanie Pijper to discover.
http://www.colinton-arts.co.uk
Harum Farocki: Consider Labour
11 February-1 April. Entry free. Cooper Gallery, 13 Perth Road, Dundee, DD1 4HT.
Cooper Gallery at the University of Dundee presents the first major exhibition in Scotland of significant works by pioneering filmmaker Harun Farocki. Farocki’s work investigates how capitalism, consumerism, media, technology and war intertwine with all our lives. The exhibition brings together 10-screen film installation Labour in A Single Shot with Farocki’s most celebrated essays.
dundee.ac.uk/events
Charlotte Cohen
