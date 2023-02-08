Around 30 firefighters are tackling a blaze at a recycling centre.

Six fire engines, an aerial appliance and specialist resources went to the scene in Nuneaton Street, Glasgow when the alarm was raised at 2.35am on Wednesday.

Large plumes of smoke could be seen billowing over the area, which is near Celtic Park, this morning.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said crews were dealing with a large fire.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Glasgow City Council said Nuneaton Street was closed to traffic due to the blaze fire at the NWH Waste Collection/Recycling Site, with reports of heavy smoke in the area.

Part of the Clyde Gateway was also shut.