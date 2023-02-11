The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews
During Valentine’s week, escape with your loved one to a unique Scottish dining experience, located in a glass box overlooking the beach at St Andrews Bay. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of one of Scotland’s finest seafood restaurants, and enjoy an exquisite, seasonal menu made up of the best locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, with dishes beautifully crafted by an expert team.
IG: @theseafoodsta
Le Di-Vin, Edinburgh
The Edinburgh west end wine bar has a treat in store this Valentine’s Day. For one evening only, The Oysterman and Miss Caviar are offeringcomplimentary Loch Fyne oysters and French caviar for customers dining at the romantic west end venue. These will be served with an ice-cold shot of Scottish vodka.
IG: @le_di_vin
Rico’s, Edinburgh
From the moment you enter Rico’s you can tell you are about to experience something special. The high ceilings, the plush furnishings, the creative colour palette and the inspired use of light and space embrace you and prepare you for what is to follow. Dishes are made with the finest, locally-sourced Scottish ingredients, including fresh pasta made onsite daily.
IG:@ricoristorante
Chateau-X, Glasgow
Affordability and sustainability are delivered to your plate, so you can enjoy local beef without breaking the bank this Valentine's Day. Chateau-X offers a sexy and indulgent three-course Valentine’s Day menu for £80 per couple, available all weekend on Friday 11-Tuesday 14 February.
IG: @chateauxuk
Tweet: @HelloSkapa
IG: @HelloSkapa
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here