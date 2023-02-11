The Seafood Ristorante, St Andrews

During Valentine’s week, escape with your loved one to a unique Scottish dining experience, located in a glass box overlooking the beach at St Andrews Bay. Immerse yourself in the sights, sounds, smells, and tastes of one of Scotland’s finest seafood restaurants, and enjoy an exquisite, seasonal menu made up of the best locally sourced, sustainable ingredients, with dishes beautifully crafted by an expert team.

Le Di-Vin, Edinburgh

The Edinburgh west end wine bar has a treat in store this Valentine’s Day. For one evening only, The Oysterman and Miss Caviar are offeringcomplimentary Loch Fyne oysters and French caviar for customers dining at the romantic west end venue. These will be served with an ice-cold shot of Scottish vodka.

Rico’s, Edinburgh

From the moment you enter Rico’s you can tell you are about to experience something special. The high ceilings, the plush furnishings, the creative colour palette and the inspired use of light and space embrace you and prepare you for what is to follow. Dishes are made with the finest, locally-sourced Scottish ingredients, including fresh pasta made onsite daily.

Chateau-X, Glasgow

Affordability and sustainability are delivered to your plate, so you can enjoy local beef without breaking the bank this Valentine's Day. Chateau-X offers a sexy and indulgent three-course Valentine’s Day menu for £80 per couple, available all weekend on Friday 11-Tuesday 14 February.

