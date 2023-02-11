St Valentine’s Day falls on Tuesday. In this egalitarian age, young women don’t need of course to wait for Leap Years to serenade, verbally, the young men of their choice. Here are two such missives, not to be taken too seriously!

LESLEY DUNCAN

The kiss – 1

You of all people

Chose to play the pesky prince

And woke me back to feeling

With a kiss.

In this you were amiss,

Encroaching on the no-go

Areas of my heart

In which you have no part

Or stake, save to impale

This poor female.

Oh leave the living dead alone

Unless you would atone

For this impertinence

And purge contempt

By offering again

That sweet-lipped sacrament.

THE KISS - 2

Must this

Wanton

Want on

For what

She did

Not know

She missed

Until you

Kissed?