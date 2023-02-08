Dinosaur with Stephen Fry.

Tell me more.

The actor, comedian, author – some may say national treasure – is presenting a four-part Channel 5 series that charts the 180-million-year story of these mighty creatures that once walked the Earth.

This opening episode sees Fry visit the Jurassic period. There he wanders through conifer forests and fern prairies, coming face-to-face with a gargantuan plant-eating diplodocus and the allosaurus, a terrifying, toothy predator.

Erm, hasn’t Fry watched Jurassic Park?

Fret not, his adventures are courtesy of cutting-edge CGI. Think of it as a life-sized video game, complete with epic battles.

Fry, who enjoyed collecting fossils as a child, will interact with the digitally created landscapes and the giant beasts that inhabit them.

Anything else?

Expert Dr Susie Maidment will be on hand to help decode the fascinating behaviour of the dinosaurs, including the impressive acrobatic prowess of the diplodocus that allows it to rear up on its hind legs and feed among the treetops.

Then there is the eye-watering attack strategy of the allosaurus, hacking at its prey with an axe-like jaw to trigger catastrophic blood loss. The TV series sets out to test this hypothesis about the allosaurus bite technique using a huge remote-controlled robotic jaw.

When can I watch?

Dinosaur with Stephen Fry begins on Channel 5, Sunday, 7pm.