What is it?
A robust and efficient vacuum that offers a variety of handy features.
Good points?
The vacuum is cordless and lightweight (2.2kg/5lbs) which means it is easy to manoeuvre around the home and doesn't require a power outlet. With a powerful suction motor and a large dust collecting capacity, this vacuum can handle everyday cleaning tasks with ease.
One of the standout features of the VacTidy V8 is its ability to quickly switch between different cleaning modes. It has a “standard” mode for general tasks and a “boost” mode for tackling tougher dirt and debris. This makes it a versatile vacuum that can be used for everything from cleaning carpets to picking up shorter pet hair.
The device has a HEPA filtration system with a removable and washable filter that it claims can capture 99.97 per cent of dust, allergens, and other particles, making it a great choice for people with allergies or asthma.
Additionally, the vacuum also comes with a variety of attachments, including a crevice tool, extendable stick and a dusting brush, which makes it easy to clean hard-to-reach areas.
The VacTidy V8 has an impressive battery life of over 35 minutes, which allows for extended cleaning sessions without having to stop and recharge.
Bad points?
There is no anti-hair wrap technology so those with longer hair will need to regularly maintain the brush-head.
Best for ...
Those looking for a lightweight yet powerful and versatile cleaning solution around the home.
Avoid if ...
You have a lot of daily foot traffic and don’t have to negotiate stairs as a more powerful corded vacuum is a safer bet.
Score: 8/10.
VacTidy Blitz V8 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, £169 (amazon.co.uk)
