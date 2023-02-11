But actually this 120-minute, two-part evening made for fascinating, chewy radio because it used the National Trust as a prism through which to examine the very idea of history itself.

The programme kicked off with Neil MacGregor, the Scottish former director of the British Museum and the man behind Radio 4’s A History of the World in 100 Objects, giving the first ever Octavia Hill lecture.

Hill, clearly a formidable woman, was one of the founders of the National Trust and MacGregor told her story with some glee. But that was only the starting point.

His real interest was in how the National Trust (as distinct from the National Trust for Scotland which is, of course, a separate body) could use its buildings to tell a more expansive story than they have in the past, one that took in more than just the lords and ladies who tended to own the properties before the National Trust did.

This, in turn, led him to a discussion of what history is, whose history we are telling (that is, who the “our” in “our history” refers to) and who gets to tell it.

When it comes to the recent arguments and protests over statues, MacGregor gave the distinct impression that he was on the side of the protesters.

The protests, he suggested, flow “not from a desire to erase history, but to expand it; to add new truths, new perspectives to the existing account”.

What does that mean for the National Trust? Well, he argued, it now needs to reflect the story of not just who owned the country houses in its keep, but also who built them. And spelling out how they were financed wouldn’t hurt either.

This inevitably led him to discuss working-class lives and colonial history. Yes, slavery got a mention.

And then, before certain politicians and newspaper columnists had the chance to mutter darkly about “wokeness”, Aasmah Mir led a conversation in the second hour with MacGregor and historians Sathnam Sanghera, Dan Snow and Suzannah Lipscomb who, if anything, went even further.

By the end, Sanghera was all for sending back objects in the collection of the British Museum to the countries they came from.

“It is a sign of a mature and confident society to be comfortable with nuance and contradictions,” Snow argued. “A beautiful house paid for by the blood money coming from the Caribbean …”

Oliver Dowden would have been spitting feathers if he was listening.

I was on the radio myself the Friday before last. Did you hear me? I was the one screaming like a loon as Suede played a thrilling 30-minute set at Stereo in Glasgow broadcast live on Steve Lamacq’s show as part of Independent Venue week.

What did I learn from being there? That Brett Anderson and the rest of the band are looking very good for their age, that Steve Lamacq is tiny (or else the members of Suede are all very tall), and that Suede remain a brilliant live band.

Listening back to the broadcast later was almost as much fun as being there.

Listen Out For: Conversations from a Long Marriage, Radio 4, Wednesday

Joanna Lumley and Roger Allam return for a fourth series of Jan Etherington’s wry sitcom about an older married couple. Gives the lie to the commonly-held idea that Radio 4 comedies aren’t actually funny.