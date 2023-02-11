Martin Patience

(Polygon, £9.99)

Having studied journalism at New York’s Columbia University and roamed the world as a BBC foreign correspondent for 15 years, Martin Patience has settled down in Washington DC. For his debut as a fiction writer, however, he’s cast his mind back to his birthplace, Glasgow.

The Darker the Night is a political thriller drawing on the divisions in Scottish society for an atmosphere of instability that doesn’t just provide a backdrop for the plot but essentially drives it forward. It’s set in the weeks leading up to a second independence referendum, with the result still impossible to predict. Late one night in Glasgow’s city centre, a man hands a plastic bag over to two men on a motorbike, who promptly shoot him dead. Fulton McKenzie, a reporter for the cash-strapped newspaper the Scottish Siren, is intrigued to hear that the police don’t think it was gang-related, and decides to pursue the story further.

The dead man, it transpires, was 59-year-old John Millar, former president of the Oxford Union and ex-Foreign Office official, who at the time of his death was a top civil servant in a Scottish Government department dealing with overseas investments. Detective Sergeant Davy Bryant, Fulton McKenzie’s police contact, finds a phone number on a scrap of paper in Millar’s pocket, and rings it.

He’s astonished to hear the voice of none other than the First Minister on the other end. When a video made by the victim is subsequently leaked, it detonates a political crisis no-one could have anticipated.

The book records the descent of McKenzie the journalist and Bryant the copper into a murky plot of betrayal, sacrifice and moral compromise as they try to work out who pulled the trigger and what role, if any, the First Minister might have played in the murder.

Following David F Ross’s Dashboard Elvis is Dead, this is the second book published in the last couple of months to feature a fictional Scottish First Minister, in this case a combative woman named Susan Ward who knows that the system is rigged and “the only way to bring about change was by starting a brawl”. While giving her two daughters and a house-husband to distinguish her from the current First Minister, the author does note that “she was viewed as that ‘nippy sweetie’” and makes a thinly-veiled Alex Salmond reference, somewhat undermining his initial attempts to draw a sharp line between fact and fiction. To his credit, he does seem to be trying his best to be even-handed on a divisive issue, but he also repeatedly misnames the SNP as the “Scottish Nationalist Party”, which, for a journalist with his CV, is a surprising slip.

He also tries to give his central character, McKenzie, some depth and colour with a tragic backstory involving the deaths of his wife and son in a car crash several years earlier, a strained relationship with his surviving teenage daughter and a mother who abandoned him as a toddler. But once it’s been set up McKenzie’s backstory is more or less shunted aside until it’s time to tie up loose ends.

He does conjure up a convincingly recognisable Glasgow, where the tensions between the characters – such as the fraught relationship between McKenzie and his upper-class English editor and the uneasy détente between the Glasgow police chief and an MI5 operative who sweeps in from London to monitor him – are mirrored by unrest in the streets, which breaks out into demonstrations and riots. Overall, it’s a flawed but strong and confident debut novel unafraid of playing for high stakes.

ALASTAIR MABBOTT