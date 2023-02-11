Dizz Tate

Toy Fights

Don Paterson

Faber, £14.99

Review by Neil Mackay

WE’VE a curious schizophrenic attitude to childhood. On one hand we idolise it. Think of the sentimentality of the Victorian novel when it comes to childhood; a mawkishness that still sits heavy in the 21st-century mind. On the other hand, we fear it, and sense the feral uncontrolled wildness, and even savagery, of childhood. Step forward William Golding and Lord of the Flies.

Yet the sentimental take is always shot through with the feral. David Copperfield helped Charles Dickens invent modern childhood, yet the novel is filled with violence, drunkenness and prostitution. Perhaps we use the cloak of sentimentality to hide the inherent darkness of childhood; it allows us to explore matters we dread in safety.

Childhood is, after all, the time of our greatest vulnerability and confusion, the period when some terrible event could shape us into victims or villains, indelibly marked by the actions of adults. Equally, it’s the time when we can make our greatest mistakes. Is there a more terrifying monster in the public mind than the “child gone wrong”, the child who kills, the Mary Bells of this world?

All writers are drawn to childhood, particularly debut novelists. It’s the psychological base camp for any exploration of character. Childhood is evidently universally relatable, a place with which we’re all familiar. And if writers want – or need – to mine their lives for material, where better to start? My own first novel, All the Little Guns Went Bang Bang Bang, explored childhood and violence in my country, Northern Ireland.

Two new books go deep into the murky darkness of childhood. First, there’s Brutes by Dizz Tate, ostensibly centred around the disappearance of a teenage girl in small town America. But plot is secondary in this novel. What interests Tate is mapping the icky inchoate ferment that’s childhood, or in this case girlhood.

Tate’s story is told, mostly, from the perspective of “We”: the “we” being a gang of girls from the squalid side of the tracks in Florida. It’s a neatly arresting device, although it doesn’t fully work; however revealing why would create a spoiler alert. Rest assured, the flaw won’t ruin the book. It’s worth your time simply for the heft it brings to the exploration of what it means to be a young girl in the 21st century. It’s also beautifully written. Tate shows exceptional promise and feels like a literary star in the making. Though her talent, like her girl characters, is still forming.

Tate’s girl chorus isn’t pleasant to be around. “We like the smell of our mothers’ hangovers,” they say. Everything is a desperate audition. They’re nonentities dreaming of impossible fame. “We all knew the measure of our thighs exactly.” Their world is cruel and it’s made them cruel.

Even when they talk of boys they fancy, it’s inflected with violence. “I’d let him chew my lips off,” one says. The girls barely exist without their group – as the “We” form of narration telegraphs. The girls become “one clumsy wavering creature”. These girls are also poor – the price of a plane ticket is beyond them – and they gaze desperately and greedily into the gated world of wealth that America mercilessly offers a glimpse of to its hopeless masses.

Their childhood is one of toxic lakes, abandoned theme parks, drunken mums and no fathers. In some flash forwards, we see the girls grown into womanhood – now as dull and meaningless as their mothers, drinking Prosecco and finding love in a pet dog because their marriages are dead and their jobs even deader.

Tate is unsparing in her examination of girlhood. This is Pippi Longstocking if she was raised in a trailer park by an alcoholic, where hope is symbolised by auditions at the local mall to become a future star, even though everyone knows the path to celebrity is lined with male predators and broken children.

If the book has a flaw though it’s this: it’s just too pared back, all bone and no meat. At times it veers more towards a prose poem than a novel. Tate’s sparkly dark lyricism, however, is maybe a price worth paying for a plot which seems to end too quickly and characters that needed to be more fully worked out.

Fittingly, it’s a poet who has brought us the other essential study of childhood that’s just come out: Toy Fights, a memoir by the acerbic Scottish poet Don Paterson. It’s a joyfully comic celebration of the darkness of a working-class childhood in Dundee. From Copperfield to Paterson and Tate, the proof is in the pudding that the best childhood literature revolves around the “poor kid”. What is boarding school literature but a cheap lie told to gild both brutality and elitism?

Paterson’s very real childhood is much happier than that of Tate’s creepy gang, yet the ugliness is still there: poverty, drugs, mental breakdown. And of course, the wildness. Paterson grew up in the 1960s and 1970s, so like all of his generation – me included – ran wild. Risk counter-balanced the permissive freedom. There’s one scene, an afternoon adult-free party, that truly hits the ick factor, and made me wonder how any of us came through those kid years unscathed. Childhood innocence can die in seconds.

There’s something of Karl Ove Knausgård in Paterson’s work. Knausgård made his name with his hideously frank series of memoirs that started with My Struggle. There were details that Knausgård revealed about friends and family which made the reader cringe and gasp for shame. It felt too far, too cruel. Paterson does go far. Yet, his gift for comic writing excuses all. Knausgård was boring, frankly – that’s what damned him. Paterson’s humour provides readers with a safety blanket when matters get too dark, especially when we come to his own collapse into insanity. Incidentally, I spoke to Paterson recently and he made clear that his family were fine with the revelations – so no need to worry.

These two stylish books portray succinctly how childhood doesn’t really change. It was weird and twisted for Paterson as a kid in an analogue Dundee 50 years ago, and it’s just as messed up for Tate’s Brutes in this era of ear buds and Instagram. Yet, childhood will forever be the artists’ playground as long as humans are interested in understanding what makes us human.