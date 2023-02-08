Theatre
Moonset
Tron Theatre, Glasgow
Neil Cooper
Four stars
Roxy is on fire. It’s a new moon, she and her mates, Bushra, Gina and Joanne, are on the verge of something that burns even brighter, and things will never be the same again. So it goes in Maryam Hamidi’s new play for teenagers and upwards, which charts Roxy and co’s journey into womanhood with hormonally charged abandon, with an extra added frisson of would-be witchcraft for good measure.
Set beside designer Jen McGinley’s mountain of junkyard detritus where Roxy and her coven cast spells without being disturbed, Hamidi’s play cops some of its moves from the more supernaturally inclined branch of teen TV that serves up similarly inclined rites of passage. Hamidi, director Joanna Bowman and their turbo charged young cast bring adolescent angst and everyday dysfunction to bear with a scabrous wit that masks their vulnerability even as it helps cast out the assorted demons they face. Most pressing of these is the illness of Roxy’s ill mother, Shideh, played movingly by Zahra Browne.
Bowman’s Citizens Theatre production is a girl gang riot of a show, performed with raucous abandon by Cindy Awor as Bushra, Leah Byrne as Gina, and Hannah Visocchi as Joanne, all led into temptation by Layla Kirk’s mercurial Roxy.
Yet, beyond the rage that drives the play is a sensitive and moving study of the uneasy bond between mothers, daughters, and the spirited sisters who share the same growing pains en route to womanhood. If some things are beyond their control, Hamidi’s play is a call to arms for young women stepping out into the world to hold on to the power in their possession that keeps their fire alive.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here