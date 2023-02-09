Vincent Reynouard was remanded in custody at HMP Edinburgh following a hearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court back in November ahead of an extradition hearing this month.

It came after the 53-year-old was arrested in Anstruther, Fife, in a joint operation involving Scottish and French authorities, following a two-year search for his whereabouts led by France’s Central Office for the Fight against Crimes against Humanity and Hate Crimes.

Reports in France suggest that authorities there are seeking Reynouard’s extradition for spreading revisionist propaganda.

An investigation by The Herald has found that despite being incarcerated, Reynouard has continued to post updates on his right-wing blog Sans Concession.

The blog, which has as its main image a photo of Auschwitz, notes its “objectives” are “the dissemination of historical revisionism and the rehabilitation of National Socialism”.

Since being arrested back in November, Reynouard has posted 16 articles on the blog.

The articles have ranged from updates on what life is like inside HMP Edinburgh and his relationship with his fellow prisoners and prison guards, to extracts from what the Holocaust denier says will form part of his memoirs.

One such post, published on December 18, is titled Memoirs of VR — Chapter 2: 1982-1986: I discovered National Socialism, and has as its featured image one of Adolf Hitler.

Vincent Reynouard is currently on remand in custody at HMP Edinburgh

In the blog post, Reynouard wrote: “I dreamed of another world where social justice would reign, as under Hitler.

“However, we were no longer in Hitler’s time, and I dreamed of a National Socialism ‘without the camps’, a peaceful National Socialism, solely oriented towards the good of all, therefore unrelated to what could have happened contingently 50 years earlier.”

Meanwhile, in another blog post, the 53-year-old likened his time in HMP Edinburgh to being “on vacation on a cruise ship”, adding that the prison guards were “the personnel of the cruise ship”.

According to the Scottish Prison Service, people being held in Scotland are not allowed to send or receive emails, nor are they permitted to send any material that is intended “for publication”.

The body has the ability to stop mail being sent to a prisoner if they are found to be contravening those rules.

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individuals.

“We can advise that people in our care do not have the right to send or receive electronic communications. They are also not permitted to send any material which is intended for publication, for the use by radio or television.

“They do, however, have access to writing materials in order to maintain contact with solicitors, family, and friends, and it is highly possible for a third party to submit material for publication on their behalf.

“Where we believe criminality is taking place we would report this to Police Scotland, and SPS have the ability to put in place restrictions on correspondence to and from those in our care, where we believe there is justifiably reasons to do so in line with prison rules.”

It comes after The Herald revealed back in November that supporters of Reynouard have been sending money and letters of encouragement.

Since his arrest, the hashtags #LibertePourReynouard and #JeSuisVincent have appeared on Twitter, as his supporters in his native France encouraged others to assist him. One tweet listed the address of HMP Edinburgh alongside his cell number.